The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently hosted an influential community convening at its La Plata Campus, bringing together over 90 leaders from Southern Maryland’s business, government, military, and nonprofit sectors. The “Connecting and Convening: Making an Impact Together” event focused on reinforcing partnerships and collective efforts to boost social and economic mobility in the region.

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of CSM, emphasized the critical role of community colleges as regional economic engines and hubs for collaboration. She highlighted their historical significance, tracing back to the Truman Commission Report of 1947, which reshaped the landscape of higher education by promoting accessibility and community service. Wilson stressed the continuous goal of providing social and economic mobility, particularly to underserved populations.

The conference featured key insights from experts, including Harry Holzer, professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University and former chief economist for the U.S. Department of Labor. Holzer shared his expertise on economic mobility, underscoring the importance of community colleges in providing opportunities for upward mobility, especially for students from low-income backgrounds. He presented detailed economic data specific to Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties, served by CSM, highlighting areas needing additional resources and support.

Chief Learning Officer at Achieving the Dream, Susan Mayer discussed the broader dimensions of social mobility, encompassing equitable healthcare, civic engagement, and a sense of dignity and belonging. Rachel Lipson, co-editor of “America’s Hidden Economic Engines” and co-founding director of the Project on Workforce at Harvard University, moderated a panel discussion. The panel included leaders from community colleges featured in the book, recognized for their innovative collaborations and workforce development initiatives.

Panelists shared their experiences and strategies in aligning college programs with regional economic needs, reinforcing the role of community colleges as key talent pipelines for current and future industries. The panel comprised Dr. Ian Roark from Pima Community College, Arizona; Steven Partridge from Northern Virginia Community College; Dr. Marisa Vernon-White from Lorain County Community College, Ohio; and Dr. Chad Knights from Northern Virginia Community College.

The event also saw participation from diverse organizations, including the Military Alliance, NAACP, The Patuxent Partnership, and several health and educational institutions. These discussions culminated in breakout sessions focusing on unified strategies for enhancing social and economic mobility in Southern Maryland.

As CSM concludes its current strategic plan, Wilson shared the college’s vision of moving forward collectively to shape the region’s future, reinforcing the role of community colleges as vital catalysts for regional development and individual advancement.

