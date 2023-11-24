BRANDYWINE, MD – A tragic incident unfolded in Brandywine on Monday night, leading to the death of 62-year-old Lewis Parker, Sr. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) has since identified the suspect as Parker’s nephew, 29-year-old Elijah Drew of Somers Point, New Jersey, who was later found deceased in an apparent suicide.

The fatal shooting occurred in the late hours of November 20, 2023. PGPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Brandywine Road around 11:50 pm following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered Parker inside his home, critically injured from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Investigators from the PGPD Homicide Unit, aided by the Clinton Division V Investigators, quickly identified Drew as the primary suspect. The initial findings suggest that after the murder, Drew fled to New Jersey. It was in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where authorities later found him deceased from what is presumed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The motive behind this tragic shooting remains unclear, with investigations ongoing to uncover further details. The PGPD has not yet established a clear reason for this violent act, leaving the community and the families involved searching for answers.

To gather more information and possibly piece together the events leading to this tragic outcome, the PGPD Homicide Unit is reaching out to the public for assistance. They urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact them at 301-516-2512.

Moreover, the PGPD has provided several avenues for the public to share tips anonymously. Individuals can contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (available for download on Apple Store or Google Play), or call the toll-free number 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). When providing information, it is advised to reference case number 23-0069284.

