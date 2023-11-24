As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, Marylanders have much to be grateful for, especially the bountiful fishing opportunities in the state’s varied waterways. The upcoming week promises ideal conditions for anglers with cool temperatures and moderate river flows, accompanied by above-average tidal currents due to the full moon on November 27.

In the Upper Chesapeake Bay, anglers are reeling in blue catfish in the lower Susquehanna River, using a variety of baits including fresh menhaden and scented options. The water temperature hovers around 52 degrees, and as it drops, these fish will migrate to deeper waters. Smallmouth bass and walleye also offer an exciting catch in this area, with the lower Susquehanna noted for its large smallmouth bass. Meanwhile, striped bass fishing is gaining traction near Conowingo Dam and the lower Susquehanna, with light-tackle jigging proving effective in about 30 feet of water. FishMaryland Master Angler Jason Paugh holds a trophy-sized largemouth bass. Photo courtesy of Jason Paugh Gulls gather over the Chesapeake Bay. Photo by Keith Lockwood Brian Barton caught this trophy smallmouth bass on the lower Susquehanna River. Photo courtesy of Brian Barton Herb Floyd took a break from fishing for striped bass and enjoyed some great chain pickerel action. Photo courtesy of Herb Floyd

Middle Bay experiences similar trends, with water temperatures holding at 55 degrees. The migration of juvenile menhaden and hickory shad is attracting striped bass, who are feeding heavily in preparation for winter. As temperatures drop, these bass will cease feeding and seek warmer waters in deeper channels. Anglers have success trolling umbrella rigs along the channel edges, and white perch are now moving into deeper areas of the middle Bay.

In the Lower Bay, the lower Potomac River is a hotspot for striped bass, with trolling being the preferred method. The Patuxent River and cuts between Hoopers Island also offer rewarding jigging and trolling experiences. Additionally, white perch fishing is thriving in the mouths of the Patuxent, Nanticoke, and Wicomico rivers near Tangier Sound, primarily using bottom rigs baited with bloodworms.

Freshwater fishing is equally exciting, with Deep Creek Lake and nearby impoundments offering excellent catches of walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch, and crappie. Largemouth bass are active in various depths, with afternoon sun warming shallower waters. Chain pickerel, a fun fish to pursue, are found in quiet places in tidal rivers, ponds, or reservoirs, and fall marks a great time for crappie fishing near deep structures.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays are not left behind, with surf anglers catching kingfish, blowfish, and flounder, though dogfish and clearnose skates are more common. The inlet sees an abundance of striped bass, with the occasional keeper over 28 inches. Flounder are still being caught as they migrate offshore, and black sea bass fishing continues to be excellent at offshore wreck and reef sites.

Finally, congratulations to Jason Paugh of Garrett County, who became the fourth Master Angler under Maryland’s FishMaryland program, showcasing the diversity of fishing opportunities in the state.

As the holiday season begins, Maryland offers a fishing paradise for enthusiasts, with varied species and environments promising a rewarding experience for anglers of all skill levels.

