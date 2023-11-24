The Maryland State Board of Education actively engages stakeholders and the public to shape the new College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard. This initiative stems from the state’s significant education reform, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, passed in 2021.

The Board’s journey to redefine college and career readiness benchmarks began with the Blueprint legislation, which established a statewide standard to gauge if students are on track for college or career readiness by the end of 10th grade. An interim standard has been operational while the American Institutes of Research (AIR) conducted studies to develop a long-term, effective CCR standard. AIR’s findings suggest that multiple measures to meet the standard allow more students to succeed and more accurately forecast future college and career achievements.

In October, the Board drafted a new CCR standard proposal. Last week, they convened to listen to feedback from various stakeholders, including those from educational and business sectors.

The proposed CCR standard stipulates that students can meet the criteria by achieving a 3.0 GPA by sophomore year, demonstrating math proficiency, or scoring proficiently on the ELA 10 and Algebra I Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) exams.

Sanjay Rai, acting secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, praised the development but emphasized the importance of providing non-calculus-based math classes after Algebra I. This approach aligns with the diverse college and career paths of students. Nancy Shapiro, Associate Vice Chancellor for Education and Outreach of the University System of Maryland, also focused on mathematics but cautioned against assuming that meeting the CCR standard guarantees college admission or should lead to academic complacency in high school.

Michelle Corkadel, president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), offered a critical view. MABE argues that relying on MCAP or SAT scores contradicts Maryland’s educational values and could lead to misclassification of students. They advocate for a more comprehensive set of factors to assess college or career readiness and emphasize the role of local educators in setting appropriate standards for their students.

Various opinions and public comments enriched the meeting, with the Board appreciating the diverse insights. The final decision on the proposed CCR standard is scheduled for Dec. 5, marking a significant step in Maryland’s educational evolution.

