PRINCE FREDERICK, MD — CalvertHealth, a key player in the healthcare sector, has recently achieved a significant milestone by earning re-accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This accreditation is a testament to the excellence and comprehensive nature of its cancer program, reflecting a commitment to providing high-quality cancer care.

The accreditation process involved an extensive evaluation, including a thorough study and a site visit to confirm adherence to the CoC’s stringent standards. These standards assess the depth, breadth, and quality of cancer care services offered by the institution. The achievement marks CalvertHealth as a leading center for cancer treatment, emphasizing its multidisciplinary approach to cancer care.

CalvertHealth’s cancer program is recognized for its comprehensive treatment strategy. This includes a multidisciplinary team comprising surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other healthcare professionals specializing in cancer care. The program’s approach is centered on treating cancer as a complex set of diseases, requiring collaborative consultation and management.

Patients at CalvertHealth benefit from various services, including screening, prevention programs, palliative care, genetic risk assessment, rehabilitation, oncology nutrition, and survivorship services. A notable aspect of CalvertHealth’s program is its affiliation with Duke Health in cancer care. This partnership enables patients to access clinical trials typically exclusive to the nation’s most prestigious cancer care centers.

Dr. Theodore Tsangaris, the Chief Medical Officer and Cancer Program Director at CalvertHealth, highlights the program’s comprehensive nature, likening it to those found in academic centers. With a career spanning 30 years in oncology and leadership roles in some of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions, Dr. Tsangaris brings significant expertise and insight to the program.

The evolution of cancer care at CalvertHealth over the past three decades is noteworthy. It has seen the incorporation of cutting-edge technology, the formation of multidisciplinary teams focusing on specific tumor sites, the introduction of genetic testing, and the significant role of immunotherapy. These advancements have led to improved outcomes and reduced side effects for cancer patients.

Dr. Tsangaris emphasizes the impact of these cancer initiatives on patients, particularly the hundreds of newly diagnosed patients treated annually and the thousands of cancer survivors requiring ongoing care and support.

Adding to its accolades, CalvertHealth’s cancer initiatives have been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading healthcare industry publication. The 2023 list of “100 Hospitals or Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs” featured CalvertHealth, highlighting its status as a top cancer care provider. Becker commended CalvertHealth for offering advanced technologies and care, including multidisciplinary teams, genetic testing, immunotherapy, and more, contributing to expanded access to care and enhanced patient outcomes.

CalvertHealth’s re-accreditation by the CoC and recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review affirm its position as a leader in oncology care, committed to advancing cancer treatment and patient care.

