WALDORF, MD – A tragic motor vehicle collision occurred on Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 7:48 PM, on United States Route 301 near Acton Lane in Waldorf, Maryland, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. Maryland State Police troopers from the La Plata Barrack were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. Due to the severe nature of the incident, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was called in to lead the investigation.

The preliminary investigation, conducted by the troopers, revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 28-year-old David Moore of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was attempting a left turn into the Berkley Square Shopping Center from the southbound lane of Route 301. Concurrently, Kevin Thompson, a 33-year-old from Brandywine, Maryland, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle northbound on the same route.

The critical moment occurred when the Chevrolet Equinox, maneuvering the left turn, failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle, inadvertently crossing into its path. This led to a direct collision between the motorcycle and the vehicle. The impact was severe, and despite immediate response, Thompson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police have emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, carried out by Trooper First Class J. Engleman of the Leonardtown Barrack, along with Trooper S. Tripp. Under file number 23-MSP-041677, the investigation seeks to unravel the exact circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Authorities are urging anyone who might have witnessed the collision to come forward. Witnesses must contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200. Such information could be crucial in piecing together the events that led to this fatal accident.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the critical importance of road safety, particularly in adhering to traffic rules and being vigilant of other road users. It highlights the risks motorcyclists face and the need for increased awareness and caution by all drivers, especially at intersections and while making turns.

As the community mourns the loss of Kevin Thompson, the Maryland State Police remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain all factors involved in this unfortunate accident. The findings will be crucial in understanding how such incidents can be prevented in the future, ensuring safer roads for all.

Like this: Like Loading...