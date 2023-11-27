ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) acclaimed series “Maryland Farm & Harvest,” now in its 11th season, is set to highlight several local farms in its upcoming episode. The episode, airing on Tuesday, November 28, will showcase farms and locations in Caroline, Calvert, Cecil, and Frederick counties.

The series, a staple for Maryland viewers, airs every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and is available online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes can be viewed on-demand post-broadcast using MPT’s online video player and the PBS App. Encore broadcasts are scheduled for Thursdays at 11 p.m. Sundays at 6 a.m. on MPT-HD, and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on MPT2/Create®.

“Maryland Farm & Harvest” has become a viewer favorite by taking audiences across Maryland to explore the diverse agriculture landscape, introducing them to the people and technology that keep the state’s top commercial industry thriving.

The November 28 episode, with segments filmed at Still Work Farm in New Market, Frederick County, includes a variety of engaging stories:

The Reed Center in Frederick County : This segment celebrates Earth Day weekend at The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration, a 150-acre permaculture farm in Middletown. Founder Ben Friton leads a massive tree-planting effort, with 500 volunteers planting over 5,000 trees. The segment emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with nature and adopting sustainable agriculture practices.

: This segment celebrates Earth Day weekend at The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration, a 150-acre permaculture farm in Middletown. Founder Ben Friton leads a massive tree-planting effort, with 500 volunteers planting over 5,000 trees. The segment emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with nature and adopting sustainable agriculture practices. Mighty Microgreens in Calvert and Cecil Counties : This feature spotlights the burgeoning microgreens industry, showcasing My Mustard Seed in St. Leonard and Fresh Source Farms in Elkton. These urban farms demonstrate microgreens’ rising popularity and health benefits, with industry sales projected to hit $3 billion by 2030.

: This feature spotlights the burgeoning microgreens industry, showcasing My Mustard Seed in St. Leonard and Fresh Source Farms in Elkton. These urban farms demonstrate microgreens’ rising popularity and health benefits, with industry sales projected to hit $3 billion by 2030. The Local Buy: Smokey Cat Lavender Farm/Earth Tones Café in Caroline County: Host Al Spoler visits the Smokey Cat Lavender Farm in Federalsburg, exploring lavender varieties and participating in a wreath-making session. The segment concludes with a visit to Earth Tones Café in Denton, where chef Kim Wood prepares lavender-glazed sugar cookies.

Since its debut in 2013, “Maryland Farm & Harvest” has attracted nearly 16 million viewers and covered almost 450 farms and agriculture-related locations across Maryland, including Baltimore City and Washington, D.C. The show’s past episodes are available at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, and segments can be watched on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured.

The show actively engages with its audience on social media platforms like Facebook (@MarylandFarmHarvest) and Instagram (@mdfarmtv).

Maryland Farm & Harvest is a collaborative effort co-produced with the Maryland Department of Agriculture. It receives major funding from the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board and several other local agricultural organizations and foundations.

This upcoming episode offers a unique glimpse into the rich agricultural heritage of Maryland and the innovative practices shaping its future. Viewers can tune in to discover the fascinating world of farming and agriculture in their backyard.

