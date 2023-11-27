LEONARDTOWN, MD – As the chill of winter begins to grip St. Mary’s County, the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is actively seeking community volunteers to drive for its Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM) program. This initiative is pivotal in providing emergency shelter for homeless individuals during the harshest months of the year.

Established in October 2009, the WARM program has evolved into a highly successful collaboration involving over 50 churches. These congregations work in unison to offer shelter and hot meals to those in need. The initiative is backed by a strong partnership among various local entities, including DAHS, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

This year’s WARM season commenced on November 12, 2023, and is set to run until March 31, 2024. The program’s operational structure is straightforward yet crucial. Volunteers with a valid driver’s license must be at least 18 years old and are provided access to a county-owned van. They are divided into evening and morning shifts to ensure seamless transportation for the program participants. Evening drivers pick up guests from the Church of Ascension at 5:30 p.m. and transport them to their designated host site for the night. Morning drivers then take over, arriving at the host sites by 7 a.m. the following day to return the guests to the Church of the Ascension.

The volunteer-driven aspect of the WARM program is vital, offering a haven to those facing homelessness during winter’s peak. The role of these volunteers extends beyond mere transportation; they are the linchpins in a system designed to provide warmth, shelter, and a sense of community to those most vulnerable during the cold months.

Volunteering for the WARM program presents a unique opportunity for residents of St. Mary’s County to directly impact the lives of their fellow community members in need. It is an act of compassion and solidarity, reinforcing the community’s commitment to supporting its vulnerable populations.

Those interested in volunteering their time and effort for this noble cause are encouraged to contact Ursula Harris at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1658, or via email at Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov. Your involvement can make a significant difference in the lives of many, providing warmth and shelter when they need it the most. The WARM program is more than just a shelter initiative; it is a testament to the power of community spirit and the collective effort to care for those in need.

