(LEONARDTOWN, MD, ) – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced significant progress in the murder investigation of Marcus Anthony Day, 26, with the recent indictment of two individuals, 19-year-old James Jerome Adams Jr. and another adult, for their involvement in the crime. The incident, which took place on April 4, 2023, led to Day’s death from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have diligently worked on the case, resulting in the indictments on November 20, 2023. Adams, a juvenile from Great Mills, Maryland, and the second individual, a juvenile from Bushwood, Maryland, were both charged as adults at the time of the incident. Their arrests are a significant step forward in the investigation that spanned several months.

The indictments came while all three implicated individuals were incarcerated for unrelated matters. Detective Forinash, W. #344, served Adams and the juvenile with their indictments on November 22, 2023, at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, a detainer has been lodged against the third incarcerated person, currently held in a corrections facility outside of St. Mary’s County.

The incident initially unfolded on the night of April 4, 2023, when St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz. Shortly after, they were called to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a victim with gunshot wounds. Marcus Anthony Day, the victim, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

In a related development on May 5, 2023, detectives arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile from Lexington Park for Day’s murder. The juvenile was apprehended in King George County, VA, and is charged with several offenses, including First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime. Due to recent changes in Maryland law, his identity remains undisclosed pending a waiver hearing to determine case jurisdiction.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and seek additional information. Detective Andrew Burgess urges anyone with information or relevant cellphone video footage to contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 78041, or email andrew.burgess@stmaryscountymd.gov. The Sheriff’s Office also maintains a Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/ for anonymous submissions. Additionally, tips can be sent anonymously via the Crime Solvers Program, which offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Sheriff Steve Hall thanks the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their assistance in this ongoing investigation. The collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies have been crucial in advancing the case and bringing those responsible to justice.

