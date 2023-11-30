LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 29, 2023) – In a coordinated effort between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, a search and seizure operation unfolded on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at an apartment in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, Lexington Park, MD. The target of the operation was identified as 21-year-old Adam Joseph Holland. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Detectives executed a search warrant at Holland’s residence, where they made a startling discovery. Inside the apartment, law enforcement officers uncovered a loaded privately made AR-15 pistol and a loaded Glock 29 semi-automatic handgun, both with serial numbers obliterated beyond recognition. In addition to the illegal firearms, a substantial quantity of cannabis and a significant amount of US currency were seized. Multiple items indicative of drug distribution were also found during the operation.

Before executing the residential search warrant, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office had obtained a separate search and seizure warrant for Mr. Holland’s person and vehicle. In a strategic move, they initiated a traffic stop on Holland in Calvert County before the search operation. During the search of Holland and his vehicle, additional suspected cannabis was discovered. Subsequently, Adam Joseph Holland was taken into custody and transferred to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Joseph Holland, already prohibited from possessing regulated firearms due to a previous disqualifying conviction, now faces a litany of charges related to the findings of the joint operation. The charges against him include:

CDS – Possession of Firearm

Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number

CDS Possession Intent to Distribute Cannabis

CDS Possession Cannabis over Civil Use

Holland was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center after his arrest.

The collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending Adam Joseph Holland underscores the commitment of local law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug activities and firearms-related offenses within the community.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable cooperation and joint efforts in addressing this case. As the investigation continues, authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

