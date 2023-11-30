Indian Head, Maryland – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information from the public to aid in locating a missing individual, Jamell LeeHeung II, 25, hailing from Indian Head. LeeHeung’s disappearance was initially reported on November 25 to the U.S. Navy Police, as he resided at the Indian Head Base.

On November 27, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance as the investigation progressed. This collaboration was spurred by leads suggesting that LeeHeung’s vehicle might be near Mattawoman Creek near Slavin’s Dock in Indian Head.

The Charles County Dive Team was dispatched to search for the area in response to the information provided. During their efforts, LeeHeung’s vehicle was located submerged in the water. However, Jamell LeeHeung II himself has yet to be found.

LeeHeung is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 162 pounds. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has now taken over the investigation and is actively seeking any information that could help locate him.

Detective Bringley, the lead investigator, can be reached at 301-609-6499. Authorities urge anyone with information about Jamell LeeHeung II’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance to come forward. Your assistance could be instrumental in bringing closure to this case and reuniting him with his loved ones.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to resolving this matter and ensuring the safety and well-being of Jamell LeeHeung II. As the investigation unfolds, updates will be provided to the public.

This plea for information highlights the importance of community involvement in helping law enforcement agencies find missing individuals. If you have any knowledge of Jamell LeeHeung II’s location or any relevant details, please do not hesitate to contact Detective Bringley at the provided contact number. No matter how small it may seem, every piece of information could prove crucial in this search effort.

As we await further developments in this case, the thoughts and hopes of the community are with the LeeHeung family, who are enduring a difficult and uncertain time. The collective support and cooperation of the community are essential in assisting authorities in their search for Jamell LeeHeung II.

