LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 27, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) bids a heartfelt farewell and extends its warmest congratulations to Patricia A. Smith, who is retiring after an exceptional career spanning over 50 years in public service at the agency. Ms. Smith’s remarkable dedication and contributions have earned her accolades, including a Commendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and an Official Citation from the St. Mary’s County House Delegation. Patricia Smith receives an Official Citation from the St. Mary’s County House Delegation upon her Retirement Credit: St. Mary's County Health Departme

Patricia A. Smith embarked on her community service journey after graduating from Great Mills High School. She commenced her tenure with SMCHD as the Executive Assistant to Dr. William Marek, the Health Officer at the time. Her unwavering commitment to her role saw her serve in this capacity for more than five decades, during which she worked closely with four different health officers.

Dr. Meena Brewster, the current St. Mary’s County Health Officer, admired Ms. Smith’s outstanding service, saying, “Ms. Smith’s faithful public service and dedication to this community have been outstanding. Her career has been distinguished by her grace, patience, and fortitude. We will all miss her and wish her the best in her retirement.”

Ms. Smith’s retirement marks the end of an era at SMCHD, leaving a legacy of unwavering commitment and exemplary service. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the department and the St. Mary’s County community.

Patricia Smith receives a Commendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County upon her Retirement after 50 Years of Service Credit: St. Mary's County Health Departme

For those interested in learning more about the St. Mary’s County Health Department and its mission, additional information can be found on their official website at smchd.org.

As Patricia A. Smith embarks on this well-deserved chapter of retirement, her dedication and commitment to the community will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside her. Her legacy of service will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps, and her impact on the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be felt for years to come.

