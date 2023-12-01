In a heartwarming story of canine companionship, Oreo and MoonPie, a pair of one-year-old beagle mixes, are capturing the hearts of animal lovers. These energetic and playful dogs are currently looking for a forever home where they can continue their adventures together. Weighing in at 43 pounds each, these two have become inseparable, embodying the spirit of joy and curiosity.

Oreo and MoonPie are known for their youthful and adventurous spirits, turning every day into a fun-filled experience. Their playful nature is not just limited to outdoor activities; once indoors, they are just as content to curl up on the couch or at their owner’s feet, demonstrating their affectionate and adaptable nature. Oreo Moonpie

The pair are a perfect example of the versatility and loving nature of beagle mixes. They enjoy a range of activities, from playing in a fenced yard to going on walks or car rides. This adaptability makes them suitable companions for various lifestyles, whether it’s a family looking for energetic playmates or someone seeking loyal companions for daily walks and relaxation.

Those interested in adopting Oreo and MoonPie can find the most up-to-date information about them through their individual profiles on the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website. MoonPie’s profile is available at http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70252 and Oreo’s at http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70253. These profiles provide potential adopters with a glimpse into their personalities and needs.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is advocating for the duo to be adopted together, emphasizing that the joy of adopting one beagle mix is doubled when adopting two. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out via email at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org for more information or to initiate the adoption process.

Additionally, the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website showcases a variety of beagles in need of foster or permanent homes. By visiting http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx, potential adopters can explore the profiles of other beagles, each with their unique story and personality, waiting for a loving family.

The story of Oreo and MoonPie highlights the importance of animal adoption and the positive impact it can have on the lives of both the pets and their adopters. As these two beagle mixes await their new family, they serve as a reminder of the countless other animals in shelters and rescues, each deserving of a loving home. Adopting pets like Oreo and MoonPie not only provides them with a safe and caring environment but also opens up space for other animals in need of rescue and care.

