PRINCE FREDERICK, MD — In a significant move to bolster child safety, Calvert County’s key child-serving agencies have reinforced their commitment to combat child abuse and neglect. The latest collaboration was formalized through a legal agreement signed by representatives from various state and county agencies. This triennial agreement underscores a unified approach toward safeguarding the welfare of children in the county.

The signing ceremony at the Calvert County Child Advocacy Center was a testament to the ongoing partnership between state and local agency partners, all dedicated to the same mission—enhancing child safety. The agreement ensures that each participating agency has access to the necessary information to protect children effectively. Agencies involved include the Office of the State’s Attorney for Calvert County, the Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Department of State Police, the Department of Social Services, the State Department of Education Office of Child Care, the County Board of Education, and the County Department of Health.

Amye Scrivener, the Calvert County Department of Social Services Director, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “It’s vital for our residents to understand the teamwork involved in child welfare investigations,” she said. Scrivener also highlighted the community’s fortune in having leaders who recognize their roles and the need to operate cohesively for the benefit of child abuse victims.

The agreement facilitates a more coordinated response to reported incidents of child abuse and neglect. When such reports are received, the involved agencies work together to ensure the safety of the children, provide necessary services, and hold the abusers accountable. The Calvert County Child Advocacy Center plays a critical role in this process. It offers a supportive environment for affected children and families. The center ensures that trained professionals conduct interviews with child victims and that their testimonies are preserved for both immediate safety measures and potential future legal proceedings. This approach aims to reduce the trauma inflicted on children by limiting the number of times they must recount their experiences.

Scrivener also noted the exceptional level of coordination achieved through the commitment of both state and local agencies. “Together, we send a strong message that child welfare is a collective responsibility,” she stated. This partnership is essential in creating a safer and more resilient environment for children to thrive.

Child protection is a community-wide responsibility. The public is encouraged to report suspected child abuse or neglect. In Maryland, these reports can be made anonymously, and reporters’ identities are legally protected. For more information on the signs of possible child abuse or neglect and how to report it, individuals can visit the Maryland Department of Human Services website or call the statewide hotline at 1-800-91PREVENT.

This agreement marks a critical step in Calvert County’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its youngest residents, demonstrating a strong, united front against child abuse and neglect.

