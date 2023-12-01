In two separate incidents on November 28 and 29, school administrators at Thomas Stone High School and North Point High School in Maryland discovered suspected cannabis in students’ book bags. School resource officers at both schools recovered the substances. The students involved in these incidents are now facing charges and disciplinary actions.

At Thomas Stone High School, the discovery was made on November 28 when a school administrator noticed suspected cannabis in a student’s book bag left in a classroom. Similarly, on November 29, a North Point High School administrator found cannabis in a student’s bag. In both cases, the school’s resource officer took charge of the situation, retrieving the suspected cannabis.

According to Maryland law, the possession of cannabis is a civil offense. Consequently, both students will be issued civil citations for cannabis possession. This incident aligns with Maryland’s approach to cannabis-related offenses, which typically involve civil penalties rather than criminal charges for small amounts.

In addition to the legal repercussions, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is imposing disciplinary measures on the students involved. While the specific nature of these disciplinary actions was not disclosed, they are expected to align with the school system’s policies on prohibited substances.

The CCPS has a clear stance against the possession or use of illegal substances on school grounds. These recent incidents highlight the ongoing challenge schools face in maintaining drug-free environments. The school system’s policies are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, and incidents like these are taken seriously.

Authorities are seeking further information on these cases. Anyone with knowledge about the incidents at Thomas Stone High School is encouraged to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282, extension 0452. Similarly, information regarding the North Point High School incident can be relayed to Cpl. Cook at the same number, extension 0580.

Like this: Like Loading...