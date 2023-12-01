La Plata, MD – In a recent meeting, Charles County Commissioners engaged in pivotal discussions about community aquatic facilities and approved several zoning and legislative measures.

The meeting opened with a detailed discussion on utilizing the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) swimming pool at the La Plata campus. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, represented by Director Kelli Beavers and Deputy Director Sam Drury, presented an assessment of current aquatic facilities and future needs in the county. They highlighted the inadequacy of CSM’s pool to meet community demands and its misalignment with the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget. In response, the Commissioners considered a proposal for the FY25-FY29 CIP budget cycle to construct a multi-generational recreation facility, including aquatics, with initial funding earmarked for fiscal year 2025. They also planned to address the state delegation about the challenges of renovating the CSM pool.

In planning and zoning developments, the Planning and Growth Management staff proposed a zoning text amendment to allow senior independent living facilities in the watershed conservation district. This led to the approval of Bill 2023-13 and Zoning Text Amendment 22-73, with a public hearing scheduled for January 9, 2023. The Commissioners also deliberated on a draft bill to redefine appointed positions in the Sheriff’s Office, ensuring they remain outside the merit system. This initiative, backed by a fiscal note confirming no budgetary or operational impacts, culminated in the introduction of Bill 2023-14, with a public hearing also set for January 9.

The session included a Civitan Club briefing highlighting their support for vulnerable community members and detailing their local service projects and national initiatives.

Significant zoning decisions were made, such as approving a zoning map amendment (Bill 2023-11) for Dash-In Food Stores, Inc., aiming for zoning consistency on a property in Waldorf. Another notable discussion focused on Bill 2023-12 concerning the removal process of an elected county commissioner under specific legal circumstances. The Commissioners voted to extend the public comment period on this bill to 90 days.

The Commissioners also approved several budget amendments and allocations, including an increase for the Sheriff’s Office to enhance security at local schools, funding transfers for the Board of Education, and sponsorship for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast. Additionally, they committed to supporting several Charles County Resilience Authority grant proposals aimed at environmental sustainability and infrastructure improvements.

In their action on Boards and Commissions, the Commissioners reappointed and appointed various members to key county boards, reflecting their commitment to diverse and effective governance.

The session concluded with recognizing county employees for their service milestones and announcing the Top Performer awards for the second and third quarters of 2023. The Commissioners also updated their committee assignments for 2024.

The next Commissioners Session is scheduled for December 5-6, 2023, with public viewing and participation options available.

