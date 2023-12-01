PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – A juvenile male was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Prince Frederick, Calvert County. Around 7:05 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Bureau deputies were dispatched to Sark Court following reports of the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the young victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was promptly airlifted to a nearby trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Eyewitness accounts reveal a masked male suspect fleeing the scene in a black SUV shortly after the shooting. This detail could be crucial in tracking down the perpetrator.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau has taken over the investigation, suggesting a more profound and complex aspect to the case. Investigators are treating the incident as a targeted act rather than a random shooting, indicating possible motives or connections yet to be uncovered.

Detective J. Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office leads the inquiry. The department calls for the public’s assistance in shedding light on this crime. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Det. Buck directly at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov or call (410) 535-2800, extension 2765. The case number to reference is #23-85460.

To encourage community involvement while maintaining confidentiality, the Sheriff’s Office has highlighted the option for anonymous tips. Citizens can use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. The app can be downloaded from here. Additionally, tips can be emailed to ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has committed to providing updates as new information becomes available. The community is advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activities related to this case.

The safety and well-being of the residents remain a top priority for the law enforcement agencies involved. This incident is a stark reminder of the ever-present need for vigilance and cooperation between the police and the public in maintaining a safe and secure environment.

For more information and updates on this case, please follow the official channels of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

