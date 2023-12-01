The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported a significant increase in deer harvest during the opening weekend of the 2023 Maryland firearm season, which took place on November 25-26. Hunters across the state successfully harvested 10,864 deer, marking a 7% increase compared to the 10,159 deer harvested during the same period last year.

This year’s harvest was notably diverse, comprising 5,617 antlered and 4,880 white-tailed deer and 193 antlered and 174 antlerless sika deer. The firearm season, a crucial period for deer hunting in Maryland, is scheduled to continue through December 9, providing ample opportunities for hunters to participate.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasized the impact of cooler temperatures on the successful opening weekend. “Firearms season remains our most popular deer season and is vital to managing the state’s healthy deer population,” Stonesifer noted. She encouraged hunters to continue participating in the season and highlighted the opportunity it presents for mentoring new hunters.

A significant portion of the harvest occurred on the Sunday of the opening weekend, with 2,293 deer, or over 20% of the total weekend harvest, despite Sunday hunting not being permitted in all counties. This demonstrates the enthusiasm and commitment of Maryland hunters to the sport and wildlife management.

The harvest data also revealed regional variations in hunting success. In Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, there was a 16% increase in the harvest of antlered deer, totaling 1,323. Meanwhile, in Region B, which covers the remainder of the state, hunters harvested 4,487 antlered and 5,054 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest in this region saw a 9% increase, while the antlerless harvest rose by 4% compared to last year.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources also highlighted the success of junior hunters during the Junior Deer Hunt Days held on November 11-12. Junior hunters registered a harvest of 2,225 deer, an 8% increase from the 2,063 deer harvested in the previous year. This included 1,531 antlered and 694 antlerless deer, showcasing young hunters’ involvement and growing interest in deer hunting and wildlife conservation.

The increase in deer harvest this season is a testament to the effective management of deer populations in Maryland and the active participation of hunters in wildlife conservation efforts. As the firearm season continues, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources anticipates continued engagement from the hunting community, contributing to the sustainable management of the state’s deer populations.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

CountyJunior Hunt,
Nov. 11-12, 2023		Opening Weekend Firearm Season,
Nov. 25-26, 2023		   
    Saturday Sunday Weekend
Total		   
 AntleredAntlerlessJunior
Total		AntleredAntlerlessTotalAntleredAntlerlessTotal    
Allegany15029179333033387087420   
Anne Arundel112137268140151934174   
Baltimore301141177213390***390   
Calvert1610265794151141731182   
Caroline323971146222368295887455   
Carroll121631844674679341221372591,193   
Cecil402464138165303344074377   
Charles432063119131250353267317   
Dorchester             
whitetail391756124136260224466326   
sika181432114922064662108314   
Frederick1958227755346210151231522751,290   
Garrett2769236854405441790179723   
Harford221537128172300304979379   
Howard1210227095165***165   
Kent5026761892164055081131536   
Montgomery443074132139271232649320   
Prince George’s78156665131***131   
Queen Anne’s451762163242405396099504   
Somerset             
whitetail35195499117216445094310   
sika0003030003   
St. Mary’s27224982110192133649241   
Talbot282048107157264333669333   
Washington1435219542019561512358181796   
Wicomico             
whitetail81341151311733044986135439   
sika303191231741142   
Worcester             
whitetail63381011751923676168129496   
sika0004480008   
Total1,5316942,2254,6323,9398,5711,1781,1152,29310,864   
*Sunday hunting not permitted.               

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply