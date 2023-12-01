As winter approaches, Maryland’s anglers continue to reel in impressive catches, particularly offshore. Ocean City has been a hotspot for black sea bass, with anglers frequently reaching their limits. However, the state’s striped bass population faces challenges, prompting the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to propose emergency regulations for the 2024 season. These regulations aim to improve the species’ spawning success, which has been below average for five years. One significant change would be the closure of the May trophy season.

The DNR’s move comes as recent research points to environmental factors, including warm winters and low water flows, impacting the striped bass’ spawning. However, DNR scientists and managers emphasize the importance of reducing fishing mortality from catches and catch-and-release fatalities to ensure the future of striped bass fishing in Maryland. Black sea bass, photo by Monty Hawkins.

The weather forecast for November 29 to December 5 predicts cool temperatures with windy conditions mid-week. Surface water temperatures in the upper Chesapeake Bay have dropped to the upper 40s, prompting baitfish to move to warmer Bay bottom waters. Maryland rivers and streams should see average flows, and the recent full moon has resulted in above-average tidal currents through the week.

In the upper Chesapeake Bay, the striped bass catch in the Conowingo Dam Pool and lower Susquehanna River has been modest, with many undersized fish. However, smallmouth bass and walleye are being caught, with tubes, soft plastic jigs, and small crankbaits as popular lures. Blue and channel catfish fishing in the area is thriving, with cut baits and chicken liver as favored baits.

The middle Bay sees water temperatures around 52 degrees, affecting striped bass activity. Anglers are finding them in deeper channels, but they’re less responsive to jigs. Trolling with umbrella rigs and sassy shad-colored bucktails has been effective. White perch are also moving to deeper waters, with bloodworm-baited bottom rigs being a reliable method.

In the lower Bay, the lower Potomac River offers some of the best striped bass fishing, especially along steep channel edges. Jigging and trolling with umbrella rigs and bucktails are productive techniques. The lower Patuxent River and Tangier Sound are also worth exploring for striped bass.

Freshwater fishing remains active, with northern pike, smallmouth bass, and walleye being popular targets at Deep Creek Lake and the upper Potomac River. Crappie fishing is excellent, with small minnows and marabou jigs being effective. Chain pickerel fishing is also enjoyable in various water bodies.

The Atlantic Ocean and coastal bays provide diverse opportunities. Surf anglers anticipate the migration of large striped bass, while those fishing near Ocean City Inlet and Route 50 Bridge are catching mostly sub-legal striped bass and tautog. Offshore, black sea bass fishing is exceptional, with many anglers reaching their limits, along with a mix of flounder, triggerfish, bluefish, and porgies. Some deep-sea anglers are also successfully targeting yellowfin tuna, golden tilefish, blueline tilefish, and swordfish.

The Maryland DNR encourages anglers to keep abreast of the latest fishing conditions through resources like Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast. With various fishing opportunities available, anglers in Maryland can look forward to a productive week, albeit with a mindful approach towards conservation.

Like this: Like Loading...