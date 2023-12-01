A recent report by the American Lung Association highlights a significant gap in lung cancer screening among high-risk patients in Maryland. Despite the state’s above-average performance in several health metrics, the report reveals that only under 3% of high-risk individuals are getting screened for lung cancer, falling below the national average of 5%.

The annual State of Lung Cancer report, which assesses various aspects of lung cancer treatment and prevention across the U.S., shows Maryland in a favorable light regarding treatment outcomes. The state ranks seventh nationally for lung cancer surgery, and its five-year survival rate for lung cancer patients is notably higher than average.

However, Aleks Casper, the Maryland director of advocacy with the Lung Association, stresses the urgent need for increased screening efforts. “The good news is that people diagnosed with lung cancer live longer,” Casper remarks. Yet, he points out a critical concern: “We’re still seeing only a fraction of people who are eligible to be screened are receiving that screening.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force expanded the lung cancer screening guidelines in 2021, broadening the eligibility criteria to include more age groups and current and former smokers. This change reflects the urgent need to enhance early detection efforts, especially considering tobacco use remains the leading cause of lung cancer. Notably, Maryland’s smoking rate is below the national average.

Radon exposure, the second leading cause of lung cancer, is also a significant concern in Maryland. This odorless and colorless gas, which emanates from soil and can infiltrate homes and buildings, poses a substantial health risk. In Maryland, over 20% of radon test results have shown levels at or above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level.

Despite these challenges, Casper is optimistic about Maryland’s effective treatment of lung cancer. “We’re above average in making sure that people are getting connected to treatment,” he notes, highlighting an 11% improvement in the state’s survival rate. According to Casper, the key challenge is to bridge the gap between screening and the subsequent stages of treatment.

Nationally, early detection of lung cancer has significantly improved five-year survival rates, increasing by 22%. The full report, detailing more insights into lung cancer trends and recommendations, is available at lung.org. The findings underscore the importance of proactive health measures and the need for increased awareness and accessibility of lung cancer screening, particularly for high-risk groups in Maryland.

