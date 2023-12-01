Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.
From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.
Loca Music Schedule provided by Lynn Erion
Leonardtown First Friday
Friday – December 1st
- 5:00pm – Joseph Norris – Snellman’s Store & Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD
- 5:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD
- 5:30pm – Joe Parsons – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 6:00pm – Kevin Lee – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
- 6:00pm – Doc Lohn – St. Mary’s Arts Council – Leonardtown MD
- 6:30pm – Chaptico Songworks – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD
- 8:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD
- 8:00pm – Jerry Wimmer Trio – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
- 8:00pm – Billy Breslin – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD
- 8:00pm – Funkzilla Trio – Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD
- 8:00pm – Hate The Toy – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 10:00pm – No Requests – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD
Saturday – December 2nd
- 2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD
- 2:00pm – John Luskey – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 3:00pm – Miller Brothers – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD
- 4:00pm – Jacob Panic – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD
- 5:00pm – Rock N’ Roll Toy Drive – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD w/Martha & Sully, School Days, Bottle & A Throttle
- 6:00pm – Shawn Owen Band – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
- 6:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – Dockside Restaurant & Bar – Deale MD
- 6:30pm – Landing Mary – The Potomac Gardens – Colton’s Point MD
- 7:00pm – Buffalo Velcro Acoustic – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD
- 7:30pm – Rock Show – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Amateur Hour, Paradox, RoachZilla, Molldyer, Otho, Hellpie
- 8:00pm – Growing Up – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD
- 8:00pm – Sara & The Igniters – Buckets Sports Bar – Lusby MD
- 8:00pm – Twist of Fate – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 8:00pm – Tranzfusion – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 8:00pm – The Dynamos – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
- 8:30pm – Hit or Miss – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD
- 9:00pm – Hate The Toy – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
Sunday – December 3rd
- 12:00pm – One Trick Pony – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – Bob Pinnola – POL Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Monday – December 4th
- 6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Tuesday – December 5th
- 6:30pm – The Whiskey Brothers – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – December 6th
- 5:00pm – Alex Peters – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 7:00pm – Amongst Friends – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Rob Cord
Friday, December 1st
- • 5:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Choose from a variety of fitness classes from root SUP & Fitness including Flow, rootCamp, Spin, Aerial Yoga.
- • 6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Choose from a variety of fitness classes with SPICE Studio, including Barre and High-Low fitness, and Pilates.
- • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Brunch at Antoinette’s Garden.
- • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Old Jail Museum – Leonardtown Visitor Center offering extended hours for First Friday.
- • 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Special Holiday Barrel Tasting at Port of Leonardtown Winery
- • 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Special Holiday Barrel Tasting at Port of Leonardtown Winery
- • 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Jingle & Mingle Shopping Event at SPICE Studio.
- • 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Holiday Open House at St. Mary’s County Arts Council – Live music w/ Doc Lohn, meet the staff and artists! Shop from the works of over 60 local artists.
- • 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. 37th Annual Holiday Show Opening Reception at North End Gallery.
- • 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Live music featuring Joe Parsons with Gatos Tacos food truck on site at Port of Leonardtown Winery.
- • 6:30 p.m. Leonardtown Movie Festival and Town Market LLC present a Holiday Movie Night featuring The Polar Express at Town Market LLC. Children’s activities and food vendors on site. FREE family friendly holiday event – Bring a lawn chair and a blanket.
- • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thrift Store Santa Party at the The Yellow Line Art Studio
- • 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Karaoke Hosted by DJ TJ with Invincible Entertainment at Social Coffeehouse.
- • 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live Music featuring Funzilla at Action Lounge and Billiards.
Saturday, December 2nd
- • 7:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Choose from a variety of fitness classes with SPICE Studio, including Yoga, Barre, and Strength classes.
- • 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. rootCamp at root SUP & Fitness.
- • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the Old Jail Museum – Leonardtown Visitor Center.
- • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 37th Annual Holiday Show at North End Gallery.
- • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Helping Gnomes” Workshop at Wine & Design.
- • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Live music at Port of Leonardtown Winery featuring John Luskey and Grizzly Mountain Grill BBQ food truck on site.
- • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Live Music at Social Coffeehouse featuring Buffalo Velcro.
Sunday, December 3rd
- • 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday Brunch at Social Coffeehouse.
- • 10 a.m. Soul Food Sundays at Antoinette’s Garden.
- • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the Old Jail Museum – Leonardtown Visitor Center.
- • 11 a.m. Enjoy free Pool on Sunday at Action Lounge and Billiards.
- • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Kid’s Aerial Class (8-12 yrs) at root SUP & Fitness.
- • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Oldies But Goodies at The Rex – Televising the Dolphins vs. Commanders Game with Washington Ring of Famers Mike Bass and Larry Brown. Live music featuring One Trick Pony.
- • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m Live music at Port of Leonardtown Winery featuring Bob Pinnola and Scratch Mobile food truck on site at Port of Leonardtown Winery.
- • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Family Skate at Leonard Hall Rec Center.
- • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. “Santa Gnome” Workshop at Wine & Design.