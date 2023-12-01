Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Loca Music Schedule provided by Lynn Erion

Leonardtown First Friday

Friday – December 1st

  • 5:00pm – Joseph Norris – Snellman’s Store & Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD
  • 5:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD
  • 5:30pm – Joe Parsons – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 6:00pm – Kevin Lee – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
  • 6:00pm – Doc Lohn – St. Mary’s Arts Council – Leonardtown MD
  • 6:30pm – Chaptico Songworks – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD
  • 8:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD
  • 8:00pm – Jerry Wimmer Trio – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
  • 8:00pm – Billy Breslin – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD
  • 8:00pm – Funkzilla Trio – Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD
  • 8:00pm – Hate The Toy – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 10:00pm – No Requests – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

Saturday – December 2nd

  • 2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD
  • 2:00pm – John Luskey – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 3:00pm – Miller Brothers – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD
  • 4:00pm – Jacob Panic – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD
  • 5:00pm – Rock N’ Roll Toy Drive – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD w/Martha & Sully, School Days, Bottle & A Throttle
  • 6:00pm – Shawn Owen Band – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
  • 6:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – Dockside Restaurant & Bar – Deale MD
  • 6:30pm – Landing Mary – The Potomac Gardens – Colton’s Point MD
  • 7:00pm – Buffalo Velcro Acoustic – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD
  • 7:30pm – Rock Show – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Amateur Hour, Paradox, RoachZilla, Molldyer, Otho, Hellpie
  • 8:00pm – Growing Up – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD
  • 8:00pm – Sara & The Igniters – Buckets Sports Bar – Lusby MD
  • 8:00pm – Twist of Fate – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 8:00pm – Tranzfusion – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 8:00pm – The Dynamos – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
  • 8:30pm – Hit or Miss – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD
  • 9:00pm – Hate The Toy – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – December 3rd

  • 12:00pm – One Trick Pony – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD
  • 2:00pm – Bob Pinnola – POL Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Monday – December 4th

  • 6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD
  • 7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – December 5th

  • 6:30pm – The Whiskey Brothers – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD
  • 7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – December 6th

  • 5:00pm – Alex Peters – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
  • 7:00pm – Amongst Friends – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD
  • 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Rob Cord

