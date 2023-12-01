GENEVA, N.Y. – The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) bestowed All-Region awards on three outstanding players from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, marking a significant achievement in the field hockey community. The Wednesday morning announcement highlights these athletes’ exceptional talent and hard work.

The accolade, officially sponsored by The LineUp, recognized junior captain Charlotte Horn, sophomore Brenna Ziegler, and senior captain Audrey Dickens for their stellar performances in the field hockey season. Horn and Ziegler were honored with First Team selections, while Dickens earned a place on the Second Team.

The NFHCA All-Region Teams list, a prestigious compilation in field hockey circles, can be accessed for a complete overview of this year’s honorees.

Head Coach Jessica Lanham expressed immense pride in the trio’s achievement. “It’s great to see Charlotte, Brenna, and Audrey be recognized as All-Region selections. This is an accomplishment for the entire team, as these young women know they couldn’t be recognized without their teammates making them better daily,” Lanham remarked.

This recognition is a personal triumph for the players and a testament to the strength of the Seahawks’ field hockey program. The program has seen 16 players receive a combined total of 24 all-region awards over the years. Horn and Ziegler’s First Team selections are especially notable as they are the first since 2014.

Charlotte Horn, a defender known for her robust defensive play, has been acknowledged as an all-region player for the third time. Her contributions have been pivotal in St. Mary’s achieving eight shutouts and maintaining commendable team goals against average (GAA). Besides her defensive prowess, Horn also made significant offensive contributions, including two goals and six assists.

Brenna Ziegler, celebrated as this year’s Atlantic East Player of the Year, has now secured her second All-Region selection. As a forward, Ziegler has been a critical player for St. Mary’s, setting a single-season record for points and leading the team in goals and assists. Her performance included several multi-goal and multi-assist games, underlining her versatility and skill.

Audrey Dickens, a midfielder, earned her first-ever all-region award. Known for her game-winning goals, including a crucial one in the Atlantic East Tournament semifinal, Dickens has consistently performed throughout her tenure. Her leadership and skill have been instrumental in the team’s success.

The Seahawks had an extraordinary season in 2023, clinching their first-ever conference tournament championship title and a debut berth in the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament. Their impressive 13-6 overall record and undefeated league record underscored their dominance on the field.

The recognition of Horn, Ziegler, and Dickens by the NFHCA reflects their hard work, dedication, and the cohesive strength of the St. Mary’s College field hockey team. Their achievements have not only brought individual accolades but have also elevated the stature of their program in collegiate field hockey.

