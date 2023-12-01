ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — In a game marked by a fierce comeback effort, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced a narrow defeat against Penn State Schuylkill with a final score of 64-60. The non-conference game, held on Wednesday night (Nov. 29), saw the Seahawks almost erasing a 15-point deficit in a dramatic second-half rally, only to fall short as time expired.

First Half: A Tug of War The first half set the tone for a competitive game, with both teams trading leads and tying the score 12 times. Gary Grant, a senior forward for St. Mary’s, played a crucial role, tying the game at 21-21. However, Penn State Schuylkill seized momentum in the half’s final five minutes. Wilvens Fleurizard’s steal and subsequent three-point play sparked a 10-2 run, leading Schuylkill to a 31-23 lead at halftime.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgn / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Second Half: The Seahawks’ Comeback Penn State Schuylkill extended their lead in the early minutes of the second half, with Jahmir Tyrell’s jumper pushing the advantage to 15 points. Despite maintaining a significant lead for most of the half, the Seahawks began to close the gap. A crucial block by Grant and a successful and-1 play by fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander initiated a 13-2 Seahawks’ run. First-year guard Kyree Smith’s jumper brought the score to a tight 62-60 with just under a minute left.

In the game’s final moments, St. Mary’s saw opportunities to take the lead slip away. Following a turnover from each team, Alexander missed a critical three-point attempt in the last seconds. Antwuan Byrd’s rebound and Tyrell’s closing dunk sealed the win for Penn State Schuylkill.

Key Statistical Highlights St. Mary’s excelled in free throw accuracy, achieving an 85.0% success rate. Their second-half resurgence was fueled by advantages in points off turnovers and second-chance points. Grant’s eight rebounds contributed to a narrow rebounding edge for the Seahawks.

Individual Performances For St. Mary’s, Grant and sophomore guard Micah Henry each scored 15 points, while Alexander added 11 points and a season-high six assists. Johnson impressed with a career-best four blocks and three steals, alongside seven points and five rebounds. Penn State Schuylkill’s Tyrell led all scorers with 21 points, and Fleurizard contributed 15 points.

Looking Forward The Seahawks are set to face Lancaster Bible on Dec. 2 at the MPOARC Arena in St. Mary’s City, Md., hoping to bounce back from this tough loss. The game, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be part of the Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial Game. The team’s resilience and late-game surge against Penn State Schuylkill, despite the defeat, indicate a promising performance in their upcoming matches.

