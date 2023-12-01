LEONARDTOWN, MD — The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened recently to progress on several significant county projects, including the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program and infrastructure improvements.

The meeting commenced with a routine invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda. The main focus, however, was the proposed ordinance to establish the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program. This initiative aims to enhance safety in school zones, a priority for the community’s well-being.

The Commissioners approved several vital contracts and agreements in a segment dedicated to the County Administrator’s time. These included Option Contracts with the Roulhac Family and Velocity Capital Investment Group, LLC, for easement acquisitions essential for constructing FDR Boulevard, a key infrastructure project. Additionally, the St. Mary’s Transit System’s (STS) annual Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) received approval, ensuring continued operational safety and efficiency.

Further financial and operational aspects were addressed through the approval of the FY2024 Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT/MTA) operating grant agreement for the STS program. This agreement includes a Capital Grant Agreement and a requested budget amendment, securing funding and resources for the county’s public transportation.

Another significant move by the Commissioners was the approval of the Railroad Right-of-way Easement Agreement with 22757 Three Notch Road, LLC, operating as Nissan of Lexington Park. This agreement facilitates the installation of underground gas utilities, contributing to the county’s infrastructure development.

The day’s proceedings included the CSMC’s first Budget Work Session (BWS) for the fiscal year (FY) 2025. The FY2025 Approved Budget Calendar and other relevant budget documents have been made available online, ensuring transparency and public access to these important financial planning tools.

Looking ahead, the next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. These meetings, along with the BWS, are conducted in the CSMC Meeting Room on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. All meetings are open to the public, reflecting the county’s commitment to transparency and community involvement. Additionally, these sessions are accessible live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 and can be viewed on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For ongoing updates and more information about the initiatives and decisions of the St. Mary’s County Government, interested parties are encouraged to visit their official website at stmaryscountymd.gov. The site offers a wealth of information, including access to public documents and BoardDocs, furthering the county’s mission of open governance and citizen engagement.

