ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s women’s soccer team has achieved significant recognition, with five members honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). As announced last Tuesday, these student-athletes were named to the CSC Division III Women’s Soccer Academic All-District® team.

This prestigious accolade, part of the 2023 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Teams, is awarded by CSC to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes who excel both on the soccer field and in the academic arena. The CSC Academic All-America® program celebrates excellence across four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

To be eligible for Academic All-District® recognition, communications directors nominate student-athletes and must maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average alongside high athletic standards.

Among those honored from St. Mary’s College are seniors Diana Clay (Damascus, Md./Damascus) and Flor Katz-Starr (Huntingtown, Md./Calvert), along with juniors Cicely Clark (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial), Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley), and Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown).

Remarkably, Clark, Clay, Katz-Starr, and Kresslein are all repeat recipients of this honor, demonstrating their consistent academic and athletic prowess.

Diana Clay, a double major in economics and environmental studies with a 3.92 GPA, has been vital to the Seahawks’ midfield. She earned her second All-United East Conference Second Team award, having previously received it in 2021. Clay notably assisted the team’s goal in a 1-1 draw against Stevenson University.

Flor Katz-Starr, the team captain and a midfielder, played in 17 games this season. She is an environmental studies major and biology minor with a 3.591 GPA.

Cicely Clark, with a double major in marine science and biology and a 3.923 GPA, appeared in all 18 games. She made a significant contribution with her first career assist in a victory over Penn State Berks.

Morgan Kresslein, pursuing neuroscience and biology with a perfect 4.0 GPA, added a goal and two assists this season, playing in all 18 games.

As the team’s goalkeeper, Kylie Wells, a marine science major and biology minor with a 3.71 GPA, recorded five shutouts and maintained a 1.00 GAA. She was twice named United East Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week.

This group of exceptional student-athletes contributed to the Seahawks’ achieving nine shutouts and maintaining a commendable 0.91 team GAA, highlighting their prowess in academics and athletics.

