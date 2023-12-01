KANSAS CITY, Mo. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s soccer team captains Zack Glime and Lucca Mazzola have been named to the 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Teams, marking a significant achievement for both the players and the program. Glime, a forward from Annapolis, Maryland, earned a place on the Second Team, while midfielder Mazzola, hailing from Pasadena, Maryland, was selected for the Third Team. This recognition is a first-time all-region honor for both players.

The St. Mary’s men’s soccer program has a distinguished history of accolades, with 15 Seahawks players accumulating 28 All-Region awards over the years. The 2023 season marks the eighth consecutive year (excluding 2020 when no awards were given) that the college has received all-region recognition. Alun Oliver, in his 13th year as Head Coach, expressed pride in his players, commending Glime and Mazzola for exemplifying the team’s commitment and hard work throughout the season.

Glime’s selection follows his First Team All-United East Conference Volt Division award received on November 8. Standing at 5-11, he led his team with 11 goals and 24 points, securing a position among the top scorers in the league. His performance included three multi-goal games, notably a double score in a crucial 2-2 draw against Rosemont College during the conference championship game. Glime’s efforts in the United East Tournament, where he scored in every game, earned him the MVP title. He notably netted the game-winner in a 2-0 victory over Penn State Harrisburg, clinching the Volt Division championship for St. Mary’s. Concluding his four-year tenure with the Seahawks, Glime amassed 18 goals, including five game-winners, and five assists, totaling 41 points in 57 games.

Mazzola, also 5-11, showcased his skills as a midfield maestro, playing a pivotal role in the team’s transition play. A 2022 Second Team All-United East pick, Mazzola contributed a goal and two assists in his senior year, with his notable goal coming in the Volt Division championship game. His St. Mary’s career ends with six goals and six assists, amounting to 18 points across 64 games.

The 2023 season was historic for the Seahawks, who ended with an 11-7-4 record and 3-2-1 in the United East Conference (UEC). They claimed both the United East Volt Division and the overall United East championship titles. This feat led to the program’s first-ever entry into the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament.

Additionally, Glime and sophomore Jack Nelson were recognized by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) as members of the CSC Academic All-District® team. This distinction, announced on November 21, honors student-athletes for their combined achievements in academics and athletics. To qualify, athletes must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and meet high athletic standards. Glime, a psychology major with a 3.51 GPA, and Nelson, an economics major and business administration minor with a 3.6 GPA, both exemplify the balance of academic and athletic excellence.

This dual recognition of athletic prowess and academic dedication highlights the exceptional achievements of St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s soccer team, both on the field and in the classroom. As the Seahawks look to the future, these honors set a high bar for the program’s ongoing success and legacy.

