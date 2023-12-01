In a nail-biting basketball showdown, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team edged out the Stevenson University Mustangs in a closely fought 53-51 victory. This mid-week non-conference matchup saw the Seahawks demonstrating resilience and strategic play to secure their win.

The game commenced with Stevenson taking the lead, scoring 17-9 in the first quarter. Their 8-1 run in the last five minutes highlighted their initial dominance. Despite early struggles, St. Mary’s players Melanie Aguilar and Amira Whitaker kept the team in contention with impressive long-range shots.

St. Mary’s resurgence was evident in the second quarter, where they quickly overturned the deficit with a seven-point run, reclaiming the lead for the first time since the game’s onset. Aguilar continued her scoring prowess, and Tray Mobray’s impactful play off the dribble was pivotal. The Seahawks went into halftime with a slim two-point advantage.

The third quarter was marked by intense competition, with the lead changing hands five times. Sam Blaylock emerged as a key player for St. Mary’s, scoring ten points in the quarter, including two crucial three-pointers. However, Stevenson managed to pull ahead, leading by five as the game entered the final quarter.

Blaylock’s continued excellence, marked by an early three-pointer, set the tone for the final quarter. Aguilar’s free throws and a significant three-pointer from Olivia Liszt brought the Seahawks within striking distance. The game was finely balanced at 51-51 with 30 seconds remaining.

In the decisive moment, Aguilar found herself open under the hoop after setting a screen for Blaylock. Blaylock’s assist allowed Aguilar to score the winning layup with just six seconds left on the clock. St. Mary’s then held firm defensively to clinch the victory.

Sam Blaylock led the team with 18 points, showing remarkable accuracy from the three-point line. Aguilar contributed 14 points, including the pivotal game-winning layup.

The Seahawks look forward to their next challenge, hosting Lancaster Bible on December 2nd in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. This victory not only boosts their season record to 5-2 but also showcases their ability to perform under pressure, a trait that will be essential in their upcoming games.

