In a gripping encounter on November 29, 2023, at the CCBC Essex Wellness & Athletics Center, the CCBC Essex team showcased a dominant performance against the College of Southern Maryland, securing a substantial victory. The game, which began at 6:00 PM, ended with CCBC Essex triumphing over their rivals with a striking score of 93-46.

The match statistics reveal a tale of contrasting performances between the two teams. CCBC Essex demonstrated superior shooting accuracy, with a 40.7% field goal rate and a notable 27.9% success rate in three-pointers. Their free-throw percentage stood at 53.8%. In comparison, the College of Southern Maryland struggled in their shooting efficiency, managing only a 28.6% field goal rate, 15.4% in three-pointers, and a slightly better free-throw percentage at 72.7%.

CCBC Essex’s victory was bolstered by standout performances from several players. Ashley Dickey led the charge with an impressive 20 points, contributing significantly to the team’s offense. Heather Middleton followed closely, adding 13 points to the tally. The team’s defensive prowess was equally commendable, as evidenced by their 59 rebounds and 8 blocks. The balanced approach in offense and defense was a key factor in CCBC Essex’s overwhelming victory.

In contrast, the College of Southern Maryland had a challenging game. Angeleen Mulero, who played for 39 minutes, scored 10 points, but her shooting efficiency was low, with a 3-14 field goal record. The team’s overall performance was hindered by a high turnover rate, which totaled 25 for the game.

The reserves from both teams also contributed significantly. CCBC Essex’s bench added depth and versatility, with Khalia Bryant and Tyasia Williams each scoring 9 and 8 points respectively. For the College of Southern Maryland, Jasmine Harper was a notable contributor off the bench, scoring 13 points.

Rebounding was a decisive factor in the game, with CCBC Essex outperforming their opponents in both offensive and defensive rebounds. This advantage allowed them to maintain control of the game and build a substantial lead. The team’s cohesive play was evident in their 19 assists, showcasing their ability to work together seamlessly.

Defensively, CCBC Essex was formidable. They registered 13 steals and 8 blocks, showcasing their ability to disrupt the College of Southern Maryland’s offensive strategies effectively. The College of Southern Maryland, despite their struggles, put up a resilient defense with 5 blocks and 5 steals.

The game was played in good spirit, with neither team incurring any technical fouls. This match will be remembered for CCBC Essex’s commanding performance and the College of Southern Maryland’s spirited effort against a tough opponent. As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on their experiences from this game, with CCBC Essex aiming to maintain their dominant form and the College of Southern Maryland seeking to improve their performance in future encounters.

