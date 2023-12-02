Providence of Maryland, a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently announced the appointment of Sandra Griffin to its Board of Directors. Griffin, with an impressive 35-year track record in healthcare, steps into her new role bringing a wealth of experience, particularly in women’s and children’s health services.

Griffin’s current position as the Senior Nursing Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center underscores her expertise in the field. Her career encompasses significant tenures in senior and executive positions, particularly within the University of Maryland Medical System. Additionally, Griffin has made her mark in academia, serving as an adjunct faculty member at the Community College of Baltimore and Essex and the University of Phoenix.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO of Providence, expressed excitement about Griffin’s joining the board, highlighting her extensive management and operations experience. Adams-Gilchrist noted that Griffin’s leadership and clinical background are assets that will significantly contribute to Providence’s commitment to community-focused support.

Griffin, who holds a master’s degree in nursing informatics from the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Nursing, has been actively involved in various professional organizations. These include the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Maryland Organization of Nursing Leaders (MONL), and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN).

Responding to her appointment, Griffin emphasized her passion for service and making a difference, a sentiment that aligns with Providence’s mission. Her addition to the board coincides with a pivotal moment for the organization as it undergoes a rebrand and expands into residential support, following its merger with Charles County HARC.

Providence’s Board of Directors, led by Chair F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker, is a diverse group of professionals who bring various skills and perspectives to the table. The board includes Vice Chair Mary Ellen Tuma, Treasurer Jay Eichelberger, Secretary Rob Manigold, and members Gary Badgley, Tom Belote, Marietta Dunn, Amy Guerke, Megan Keller, Olivia Kelly, Delegate Nicholaus “Nic” Kipke, Jeffrey Kirby, Dr. Kelly O’Donnell, and Lynn Zephir. Griffin’s addition as the 15th member is seen as a strategic move to bolster the organization’s expertise and governance as it navigates new challenges and opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...