St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s piano faculty, Brian Ganz and Rie Moore, along with their students, are set to present a series of captivating piano performances in the upcoming final week of the fall semester. These events, open to the public and free of charge, promise a blend of classical and contemporary music, offering a rich experience for music enthusiasts in the community.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, December 6, with the Musician-in-Residence, Brian Ganz, hosting his last PianoTalk of the semester. Scheduled for 11:20 a.m. in the Recital Hall of the Dodge Performing Arts Center, Ganz will explore “Chopin’s Creative Laboratory.” This session includes a performance and discussion of Chopin’s mazurkas and the 3rd Impromptu, marking Ganz’s debut of this piece at the college.

Recital Hall of the Dodge Performing Arts Center Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Later that day, at 4:30 p.m., the spotlight shifts to Ganz’s students, who will perform a recital highlighting the piano in various collaborative formats. The program features a diverse range of pieces, including a sonata for flute and piano. Karen Johnson, a fellow faculty member, will join as a guest flutist, accompanied by student Jane Liang. Additionally, the recital will showcase works played by four hands at one and two pianos.

On Sunday, December 10, another student recital is scheduled for 3 p.m. Ganz’s students will demonstrate their mastery through solo performances, encompassing compositions by renowned musicians like Bach and Chopin, and pieces by lesser-known artists such as Ernst Bloch and Vladimir Rebikov.

Concluding the series on Monday, December 11, at 5 p.m., are Rie Moore’s piano students, who will present their solo piano music. Their recital will include pieces from Schumann, John Cage, and Nico Muhly, reflecting a diverse range of piano music styles.

“There is something for everyone on these final four pianistic events of the semester,” said Ganz. He emphasized the variety of offerings, from deep dives into Chopin’s works during the PianoTalk to ensemble masterpieces in the afternoon recital, including Schubert’s Fantasy in F minor and Holst’s The Planets arrangement. Ganz also highlighted the upcoming student performances, which will feature a mix of classic and contemporary compositions, encouraging the community to take advantage of these free musical experiences.

These events present a unique opportunity for the local community to engage with and appreciate the talents of St. Mary’s College’s music faculty and students. The college invites all interested individuals to attend and experience the rich musical culture fostered within its campus.

For more information, please call (240) 895-4498 or visit St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

