Anglers in Maryland are witnessing a thrilling phase of striped bass, commonly known as rockfish, actively feeding in various hotspots across the Chesapeake Bay, Patuxent River, and Potomac River. This surge in activity is creating an exciting opportunity for fishing enthusiasts.

In the Chesapeake Bay, significant schools of stripers have been spotted near buoys 54 and 72, showcasing a robust presence of the species. Additionally, breakers are active in the Potomac River, stretching from below St. George’s Island to Smith Creek on the Maryland side, and from Ragged Point to Vermar Beach on the Virginia side. Nice one from the Patuxent Another view of rare fish. This hybrid showed up in the Patuxent. I have discovered there are about five different hybrids of stripers ; this one may be a wiper(mix of white bass and striped bass). One of 58 stripers caught jigging in the Patuxent on Sunday by private party of four. Capt. Bernie Shea with Sunday catch from Patuxent. Capt. Greg Buckner out of Solomons is getting fine stripers daily.

What’s captivating for anglers is the sporadic nature of these fish; they are not breaking the surface consistently, but when they do, they feed voraciously. Even when not visibly active, these stripers can be located using depth finders, usually found dormant at the surface. Bird activity often signals the presence of feeding fish. However, anglers are advised to be cautious, as loons feeding on bait schools can also attract large flocks of birds, which may not always indicate the presence of stripers.

Trolling techniques have proven highly effective during this period. Anglers using tandem rigs and small umbrella setups are reporting success. The average size of the stripers being caught is between 20 to 25 inches, indicating that the use of large lures is not necessary for a fruitful catch. Jigging, another popular method, is also yielding results. Fishermen are employing bucktails, jig heads with plastic paddle tails, and metal jigs to attract the fish. The fish appear to be less selective when they are in a feeding frenzy, biting on various lures.

The rockfish season in Maryland waters is drawing to a close, with a scheduled end on December 10th. Anglers are encouraged to plan their trips soon to capitalize on the current abundance of stripers. In Maryland, the legal size for rockfish catch ranges from a minimum of 19 inches to a maximum of 31 inches.

In contrast, the striped bass season in the Potomac River extends until December 31st. The regulations allow anglers to keep two stripers per day, with a size limit of 20 to 31 inches.

This period represents a prime time for fishing enthusiasts to experience the thrill of striped bass fishing in some of Maryland’s most famous waterways. With the season nearing its end, fishermen are urged to take advantage of these favorable conditions before the window of opportunity closes.

