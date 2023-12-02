In a recent episode of their podcast, Wally and Steve delved into the often-overlooked animated science fiction action-adventure film “Titan A.E.,” raising questions about its relative obscurity despite a star-studded cast and groundbreaking visuals for its time. Released in 2000 and directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman, the film boasted an impressive ensemble including Matt Damon, Bill Pullman, John Leguizamo, Nathan Lane, Janeane Garofalo, and Drew Barrymore.

“Titan A.E.” is set in a post-apocalyptic universe where Earth has been destroyed by an alien species. The story follows a young man tasked with saving humanity by protecting a massive ship capable of creating a new planet. His journey involves teaming up with a diverse crew and their captain to locate the ship before it falls into alien hands. The movie’s title, with “A.E.” standing for “After Earth,” symbolizes the rebirth theme central to the plot.

The film represents a unique blend of traditional hand-drawn animation and advanced computer-generated imagery, a technique that was particularly innovative at the time of its release. This fusion of styles was part of what set “Titan A.E.” apart visually, earning it praise for its aesthetic achievements.

Despite its strong cast and innovative animation, “Titan A.E.” received mixed reviews. Critics lauded the visuals, voice acting, and animation quality, but the film faced criticism for its character development and storyline. This mixed reception, coupled with its underperformance at the box office, contributed to its fading from public attention.

The podcast episode by Wally and Steve is part of a broader effort to revisit and analyze films that may have been overlooked or underrated in their time. Their discussion on “Titan A.E.” brings to light the complexities of film reception and the factors that contribute to a movie’s legacy.

“Titan A.E.” was the third and final project produced by Fox Animation Studios. It was released theatrically in the United States on June 16, 2000, by 20th Century Fox. The film’s commercial failure, despite its notable features and technological innovations, raises questions about audience preferences and market dynamics at the turn of the millennium.

The rediscovery and discussion of “Titan A.E.” underscores the evolving nature of film appreciation and the potential for movies to gain recognition long after their initial release. The podcast serves as a reminder of the diverse factors that influence a film’s success and the enduring potential of movies to resonate with audiences over time.

