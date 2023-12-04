OXON HILL, MD – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills. Authorities have announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this critical case.

The tragic event unfolded on November 30, 2023, around 5:55 pm, when law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers discovered Rodriguez in a vehicle, critically injured from a gunshot wound. He was urgently transported to a local hospital, where, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries several hours later.

The incident has sparked a comprehensive investigation, as detectives are actively seeking to uncover the motive behind this violent act and are working tirelessly to identify any suspects involved. The situation remains fluid, with investigators piecing together the circumstances that led to this unfortunate loss of life.

To encourage community cooperation, the police department has offered a substantial reward. This move underscores the urgency and seriousness of the authorities approaching this case. Community members with relevant information are strongly encouraged to come forward.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is contacting the public, asking anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to contact the Homicide Unit. Individuals with potential leads or insights can contact the detectives at 301-516-2512. The department assures confidentiality and is focused on gathering as much information as possible to bring justice to this case.

