ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore have announced their plans to host a Public Open House at the Government House of Maryland on December 9. This event, part of the holiday celebrations, invites Marylanders to visit the Government House, located at 110 State Circle, Annapolis, MD, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Moores expressed their gratitude to the citizens of Maryland for their support during their transition period. Governor Moore emphasized the importance of this event, stating, “Dawn and I look forward to opening the doors of the People’s House to the people of Maryland as we celebrate this season of reflection and renewal. The holidays call on us to embrace our communities, and this open house honors that beautiful tradition.”

The First Lady, Dawn Moore, shared her excitement for the event, inviting families to enjoy the festivities, which include viewing holiday decorations, indulging in homemade cookies, and possibly spotting Tucker, the family pet. She wished everyone joy, peace, safety, and rest for the holiday season and expressed her and the Governor’s honor in serving the people of Maryland.

In line with the holiday spirit of giving, visitors to the open house are encouraged to contribute to the community. They are invited to bring a new, safe, unwrapped toy, which will be collected by the Maryland State Police and distributed to children in need across the state.

The Governor and First Lady have expressed their appreciation in advance for the community’s participation in spreading holiday cheer. They look forward to celebrating the festive season together with the residents of Maryland, marking a time of community, joy, and renewal.

Like this: Like Loading...