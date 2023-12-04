ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — In an exhilarating United East Conference (UEC) opener, St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team clinched a narrow victory over defending champions Lancaster Bible, with a final score of 81-79. This win on Saturday afternoon marked a significant return to form for St. Mary’s College, boosting their season record to 4-4, and 1-0 in UEC.

The game, characterized by its nail-biting moments, saw St. Mary’s team captains Daryn Alexander and Hollique Johnson leading from the front with impressive double-doubles. The contest remained tightly poised in the first half, with Lancaster Bible initially taking the lead. However, strategic plays and persistent effort by St. Mary’s players kept them in close contention.

Johnson and James Lerner, a first-year guard, played pivotal roles in balancing the scales with back-to-back three-pointers, tying the game at 20-20 with just over six minutes remaining in the first half. Despite trailing at halftime, St. Mary’s came back stronger in the second half. Sophomore guard Micah Henry’s jumper early in the second half marked a turning point, giving St. Mary’s their first lead since the opening minutes.

The game’s momentum shifted significantly when Alexander scored a triple, igniting a 26-15 run and propelling St. Mary’s to their largest lead of the game. Lancaster Bible, not going down without a fight, narrowed the gap to just two points in the final minute, but St. Mary’s held their nerve to secure the win.

In terms of statistics, St. Mary’s dominance was evident in their rebounding, recording a season-high of 56 rebounds and a +23-rebounding margin. Their efficiency in capitalizing on turnovers was also a key factor, scoring 19 points off Lancaster Bible’s 14 mistakes. The Seahawks also outperformed in points in the paint, with a 42-32 margin.

Individual performances shone throughout the game. Johnson led all rebounders with 18 boards and scored 16 points, marking his second double-double of the season. Alexander contributed significantly with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Henry was the top scorer for St. Mary’s with 18 points, adding four rebounds, three steals, and two assists to his tally. Contributions also came from senior forward Gary Grant and first-time starter Luke Adgei.

Lancaster Bible, despite the loss, showed strength with 42 points coming from their bench. Key players included Connor Storr, who led the scoring with 19 points, and Seth Beers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

St. Mary’s College looks forward to their next game against Cabrini on December 9 at the MPOARC Arena, St. Mary’s City, Maryland, hoping to build on this victory and continue their positive momentum in the UEC.

