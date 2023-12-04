St. Mary’s City, MD – In a riveting game marked by a dramatic second-half turnaround, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team clinched a 73-69 victory over the Lancaster Bible College Chargers in their first United East Conference match-up of the season. The Seahawks, boasting a 6-2 record, showcased their resilience and teamwork to overturn a first-half deficit and secure a win against the 1-6 Chargers.

The game began with the Seahawks struggling to find their rhythm, trailing 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. Tray Mobray, Melanie Aguilar, and Amira Whitaker contributed to St. Mary’s score, with Mobray leading the period with four points. The Seahawks, however, faced a significant challenge as Lancaster Bible concluded the first half with a 12-0 run, leaving St. Mary’s trailing by 15 points at halftime.

The second half saw a remarkable shift in momentum. St. Mary’s offense and defense synergized to outscore the Chargers 19-10 in the third quarter, significantly narrowing the gap. A crucial 16-3 run, featuring contributions across the Seahawks’ roster, ended the quarter on a high note, highlighted by a three-pointer from Sam Blaylock. Notable performances from Melanie Aguilar and Olivia Liszt bolstered this comeback.

In the final quarter, St. Mary’s unleashed their offensive prowess, scoring a season-high 31 points in 10 minutes. Despite the Chargers’ efforts to maintain their lead, the Seahawks’ relentless attack proved overwhelming. Tray Mobray’s crucial layup, followed by a steal and another basket, brought the Seahawks within two points. The game reached its climax when Sam Blaylock tied the score with a three-pointer, and Olivia Liszt’s subsequent three-pointer gave St. Mary’s their first lead. The Seahawks won with solid defense and successful free throws in the closing moments.

The box score reflected a balanced effort from the Seahawks, with Tray Mobray, Olivia Liszt, Melanie Aguilar, Amira Whitaker, and Sam Blaylock all scoring in double digits. Both Mobray and Blaylock also led the team defensively with four steals each.

Following this exhilarating win, the St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball Team looks forward to their next challenge as they face Notre Dame (MD) on December 7 at 6:00 PM in Baltimore, Maryland. This victory adds to their impressive record and sets a tone of resilience and teamwork as they advance further into the season.

