On Sunday, December 3, 2023, a tragic incident occurred on Three Notch Road near McDowell Lane, Maryland. At approximately 12:15 pm, Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack were called to the scene where a vehicle had collided with a tree. Upon their arrival, troopers and other emergency services personnel discovered a single vehicle off the roadway. One individual was found outside the vehicle.

Despite the efforts of the emergency medical team to perform life-saving measures, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Ray A. Biscoe Jr. from Lexington Park, MD, was pronounced deceased. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

The Maryland State Police are seeking information to understand further the events leading up to this unfortunate accident. They encourage anyone with knowledge regarding this incident to come forward. Corporal Jonathan Powis, who handles the investigation, can be contacted at jonathan.powis@maryland.gov, referencing case number 23-MSP-042765.

In addition to contacting Corporal Powis directly, individuals with information can also reach out to the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955, extension 0. The police emphasize the importance of community assistance in piecing together what happened, hoping to provide closure to the incident and possibly prevent future tragedies.

In such circumstances, the loss of Ray A. Biscoe Jr. reminds us of the unpredictability and potential dangers on the road. The Maryland State Police are committed to ensuring road safety and thoroughly investigating the causes of such incidents. They also stress the importance of road safety measures and urge the public to adhere to traffic regulations and to be vigilant while driving.

As the investigation continues, the Maryland State Police are expected to provide updates on any new developments. The community mourns the loss of a young life and extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ray A. Biscoe Jr. during this difficult time.

This incident highlights the ongoing need for road safety awareness and the critical role of emergency services in responding to such emergencies. The public’s cooperation in providing information and supporting investigation efforts is greatly appreciated by the Maryland State Police and is vital in helping to understand and prevent such tragic occurrences.

