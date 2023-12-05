The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has completed four living shoreline projects in Anne Arundel County, a significant step in coastal protection and climate resilience. These projects, part of the Resiliency through Restoration Initiative, showcase small and large-scale efforts to combat erosion and flooding challenges exacerbated by climate change.

DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz emphasized the importance of these projects, stating, “Living shorelines are vital for coastal communities grappling with the short- and long-term challenges of climate change and associated erosion.” He highlighted the effectiveness of nature-based solutions, noting their lasting environmental benefits. Deale Beach living shoreline, photo by Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

In collaboration with the Arundel Rivers Federation, DNR designed and constructed two shoreline projects benefiting state and county parks, which were completed in June 2023. Unlike traditional hardened bulkheads, living shorelines use natural elements such as vegetation, sand, and rocks. This approach provides a habitat for fish and wildlife, improves water quality, and adapts to changing conditions, offering continued benefits despite storms and rising sea levels. Studies suggest these living shorelines are more resilient and require less maintenance than traditional hardened shorelines.

A significant Franklin Point State Park project involved constructing a 1,060-foot living shoreline along a wooded peninsula. This project addressed severe erosion, with the shoreline eroding four to eight feet annually and experiencing 20 to 30 feet of erosion following Hurricane Isabel in 2003. DNR contributed approximately $1.2 million, with the Maryland Department of Environment adding $200,000 for this initiative.

Another project focused on Mayo Beach Park, where erosion and high-tide flooding hindered access. A 600-foot linear living shoreline was implemented along Honeysuckle Drive in Mayo, with DNR providing about $570,000 for the project.

Matt Johnston, Executive Director of Arundel Rivers Federation, described living shorelines as “living classrooms,” offering opportunities for community engagement in environmental restoration. He cited the involvement of volunteers in planting marsh grasses and interacting with local marine life as a key component of these projects.

The initiative also supported replacing hardened infrastructure with living shorelines at community demonstration sites. The National Wildlife Federation and Longview on the Magothy Civic Association addressed a deteriorating community bulkhead in Arnold, replacing it with a 175 linear foot living shoreline along the Magothy River. DNR supported this project with approximately $360,000 in funding.

The Deale Beach Citizens Association also constructed a 175 linear foot living shoreline to replace a stone wall from the 1930s, aiming to re-establish habitat connectivity and enhance environmental adaptability. This project serves as a model for community-led climate change adaptation efforts.

The DNR’s Grants Gateway application is open for proposals and is due December 14, 2023, for the fiscal year 2025. This initiative invites local governments and organizations to apply for design and construction funding for living shorelines, underscoring the state’s commitment to addressing erosion, flooding, and the impact of rising sea levels.

