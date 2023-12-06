LOTHIAN, MD – A tragic car accident occurred on December 5, 2023, claiming the life of a 23-year-old woman on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, Maryland. At approximately 2:10 p.m., local authorities responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Toyota Yaris.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Toyota Yaris, driven by Shaela Rene McCray of Lusby, Maryland, was traveling southbound on Route 4. The vehicle veered off the roadway for reasons still under investigation and collided with a tree. The impact was severe and resulted in fatal injuries to the driver.

Calvert County Fire officials who arrived at the scene pronounced McCray deceased. The suddenness and severity of the crash have raised questions, with the investigation focusing on what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The Traffic Safety Section leads the inquiry to determine the factors contributing to the accident.

The crash site, a stretch of Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road, was temporarily closed to facilitate emergency response and initial investigations. The road has since been reopened, but the incident has left a noticeable impact on the local community.

Shaela Rene McCray, a young woman from Lusby, Maryland, is remembered by those who knew her. The news of her untimely death has sent ripples of grief through her hometown. As the community mourns, the focus turns to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

The Traffic Safety Section’s ongoing investigation aims to uncover whether external factors like road conditions, vehicle malfunction, or other variables played a role in the crash. The findings of this investigation will be crucial in preventing future incidents and ensuring road safety for all.

Local authorities have not released further details about the incident at this time. They request that anyone with information about the crash contact the Traffic Safety Section to assist in the investigation.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety and the unpredictability of accidents. As the community comes to terms with this loss, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of all motorists on Maryland’s roads.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available. The community’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Shaela Rene McCray during this difficult time.

