LANCASTER, Pa. – Kelsie Miller, a freshman at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season. The announcement came from the conference office on Monday, December 4, highlighting Miller’s impressive performance at the recent Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Miller, hailing from Potomac, Maryland, and an alumnus of Winston Churchill High School, previously received the weekly league accolade on October 16 and 30. Her latest recognition follows a standout showing at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted by Randolph-Macon College on December 2-3. The event saw the St. Mary’s women’s swim team secure a fifth-place finish among seven teams.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The freshman swimmer demonstrated exceptional skill and athleticism, claiming first place in three events. Miller excelled in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:11.15. She also dominated the 100 butterfly at 56.69 seconds, marking the second fastest in St. Mary’s College swimming history. Additionally, Miller triumphed in the 200 butterfly event, completing it in 2:09.66.

Beyond her successes, Miller played a pivotal role in team events. She was a part of the Atlantic East record-setting 200 freestyle relay team, which finished at 1:40.53. Miller also swam the butterfly leg in the 400 and 200 medley relays. Both relays secured fourth-place finishes, with 4:07.83 and 1:55.63, respectively.

Miller’s achievements have brought individual accolades and significantly contributed to the success of the St. Mary’s College women’s swim team. Her performance at the Yellow Jacket Invitational is a testament to her growing prowess in collegiate swimming, setting a high standard early in her athletic career.

The Seahawks, currently holding a record of 4-6, are gearing up for their next challenge. They are set to face Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, in a non-conference dual meet. This upcoming event, scheduled for Saturday, December 9, at 1 p.m., offers another opportunity for Miller and her team to showcase their skills and determination in the pool.

Miller’s rapid rise and consistent performance in the swimming circuit are drawing attention within the Atlantic East Conference and the broader collegiate swimming community. As the season progresses, her contribution to the St. Mary’s College swim team will be crucial in their quest for further victories and recognition in collegiate swimming.

2023 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week

Like this: Like Loading...