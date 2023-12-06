BALTIMORE, MD — In a recent report, Maryland’s six casinos have shown a combined revenue decrease in November 2023, marking a notable shift from the previous year’s performance. The total revenue generated from slot machines and table games for November 2023 was $157,718,494, reflecting a 3.5% decline, or a decrease of $5,652,970, compared to November 2022.

This downturn in casino revenues has also impacted the state’s financial contributions. In November 2023, casino gaming contributions to Maryland totaled $66,150,282, $1,561,142 less (-2.3%) than the contributions made in November 2022. A significant portion of these contributions is directed towards the Education Trust Fund, which observed a decrease of $1,527,874 (-3.1%) in November 2023, totaling $47,727,562. The revenue from casino gaming not only supports the state’s educational initiatives but benefits local communities, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

The state of Maryland boasts six privately owned casinos, each offering a variety of slot machines and table games. These include MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Live! Casino & Hotel is in Anne Arundel County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is in Baltimore City, Ocean Downs Casino is in Worcester County, Hollywood Casino Perryville is in Cecil County, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort is in Allegany County.

A closer look at the individual performance of these casinos in November 2023 reveals a mixed trend. MGM National Harbor reported a revenue of $66,641,884, marking a significant decrease of 6.9% from November 2022. Live! Casino & Hotel, on the other hand, showed an increase of 1.6%, generating $58,030,400 in revenue. Horseshoe Casino experienced a sharp decline of 10.6%, with a revenue of $14,600,437.

Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino reported increased revenues, with Ocean Downs Casino witnessing a 7.0% rise to $7,066,674 and Hollywood Casino observing a marginal increase of 0.1% to $6,818,038. Conversely, Rocky Gap Casino experienced a decrease of 6.5%, generating $4,561,060 in revenue for November 2023.

The detailed breakdown of each casino’s gaming revenues and their contributions to the State of Maryland is available through the attached charts. Additionally, comprehensive fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals can be accessed online.

The fluctuation in revenues among Maryland’s casinos indicates the gaming industry’s dynamic nature and its impact on the state’s economy. While some casinos have shown resilience or growth, others face challenges, collectively leading to a downward trend in the state’s gaming revenue for November 2023. This trend provides insight into the gaming sector’s economic complexities and its significant role in state finances and community support.

