St. Mary’s County Judge Amy Lorenzini has been recognized as one of the 2023 Leaders in the Law by the Maryland Daily Record. This prestigious distinction is awarded annually to fewer than 40 legal professionals in Maryland, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the legal field and their communities.

Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, the managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media, commended the 2023 winners. “This year’s Leaders in Law winners are incredible leaders who devote their time and talents to the legal profession and to the communities in which they live and work. The honorees work in various roles in the legal profession, from ADR to support staff, law firm innovators, justice champions, and more,” Fischer-Huettner stated. In partnership with the Maryland State Bar Association, the Daily Record celebrates these individuals for their significant achievements.

Judge Lorenzini’s journey to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court bench began with her appointment by Governor Larry Hogan in May 2022. Before this appointment, she accumulated 20 years of experience as an attorney in Southern Maryland. Her career encompassed diverse roles, including serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Marvin Kaminetz, working as a criminal prosecutor in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and engaging in general practice litigation in civil and criminal matters. Additionally, she frequently represented individuals in guardianship, adoption, and custody cases appointed by courts across Maryland.

Beyond her judicial responsibilities, Judge Lorenzini has demonstrated a profound commitment to her community and the broader legal field. She chaired the Local Pro Bono Committee for over a decade, facilitating the placement of clients with volunteer attorneys. She also contributed to the State Pro Bono Committee for two years. Her initiatives include establishing a pro bono clinic for family law litigants, which she operated for over ten years, and launching a guardianship clinic in St. Mary’s County.

Laurence Cumberland noted that her leadership extended into her career as a lawyer. Judge Lorenzini actively participated in the Maryland State Bar Association, serving on the Executive Committee and Board of Governors. She also led the local bar association as president twice. In this role, she organized the bar’s collaboration with the Christmas in April program for a decade, coordinating ten housing projects between the bar and the organization.

Residing in St. Mary’s County with her husband and two children, Judge Lorenzini’s recognition as a 2023 Leader in the Law acknowledges her distinguished career and her dedication to serving her community and enhancing the legal profession in Maryland.

