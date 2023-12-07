La Plata High School has emerged victorious in the county’s “It’s Academic” competition, amassing an impressive 370 points under the leadership of senior William Alcorn and juniors Isaiah DeLeonard and Anne Vazhappilly. The team’s achievement on November 29 has earned them a spot to compete against notable schools like Georgetown Day School and Eleanor Roosevelt High School in an upcoming contest, set to be broadcast on WETA on April 20.

In a commendable second-place finish, Maurice J. McDonough High School, led by junior Julie Perriello, seniors Noah Cusick, and Daniel Howard, scored 250 points. This accomplishment grants them an opportunity to participate in a 2024 fall competition, though the date remains undecided. Thomas Stone High School, with Kathryn Daniel as captain, Jillian Daniel, and Jordan Loeffler, secured third place with 210 points in the county contest. Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, Thomas Stone High School students Charles Gaskins, Jordan Loeffler, Jillian Daniel and Kathyrn Daniel, and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. Stone’s team placed third in the county contest. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, Westlake High School students Mikhail Chichester and Mason Wheeler, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, Westlake student Amalachukwu Okoye and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, Maurice J. McDonough High School students Ava Rowledge, Noah Cusack, Daniel Howard and Julie Perriello, and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. McDonough’s team placed second in the county contest. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, Henry E. Lackey High School students, Gavin Klaas and Addison Hoiler, and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, North Point High School student Jeremiah Seger, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, North Point student Zena Brantuo and Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, St. Charles students Chloe Del Rosario and DaVein Britt, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, St. Charles students Dylan Bridgewater and Anthony Bradshaw, and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. Credit: Charles County Public Schools La Plata High School students Isaiah DeLeonard, left, Anne Vazhappilly and William Alcorn earned first place in the recent county “It’s Academic” competition. La Plata’s team will compete against those from Georgetown Day School and Eleanor Roosevelt High School in a competition that will air in the spring. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools recently held the county’s “It’s Academic” competition. Pictured from left are Board Chairman Michael K. Lukas, Board member Nicole M. Kreamer, La Plata High School students Christopher Burtch, Anne Vazhappilly, William Alcorn and Isaiah DeLeonard, and Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning. La Plata placed first in the local competition. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The Greater Waldorf Jaycees generously supports the “It’s Academic” teams by awarding scholarships. The first-place team receives $500, while the other participating teams each obtain $250.

The Journey to Success

For William Alcorn of La Plata High School, joining the “It’s Academic” team was initially a parental suggestion. “My mom kind of made me do it,” he confessed. However, he soon discovered his passion for trivia, particularly in history. His teammates, juniors DeLeonard and Vazhappilly, share similar enthusiasm, with DeLeonard favoring geography and music and Vazhappilly finding connections between the competition and her geography classes.

The members encourage students to join their school’s “It’s Academic” team, highlighting the fun and educational aspects of the activity. DeLeonard particularly notes the accepting and enjoyable nature of the community surrounding the competition.

Team Profiles and Coaches

La Plata High School’s team, coached by Matthew Panzarella, a social studies teacher, includes a blend of seniors, juniors, and a sophomore.

Henry E. Lackey High School’s team, led by senior captain Addison Hoiler, is coached by James Hojnowski. It comprises a diverse group of students from different grades.

Maurice J. McDonough High School’s team, coached by Joanna Hobbs, a librarian, and Mary Dempsey, a science teacher, features a mix of juniors and seniors.

North Point High School’s team, with senior Zena Brantuo as captain, is guided by Moriah Rochlinski-Evans and A’leese Dickerson, teachers in Spanish and English, respectively.

St. Charles High School has a team led by senior Anthony Bradshaw, with coaching from social studies teachers Michael Colatruglio and Matthew Howard.

Thomas Stone High School’s team, under the guidance of Melissa Hatch and Renee Hopper, social studies teachers, includes juniors and seniors.

Westlake High School’s team, captained by senior Mason Wheeler, is coached by Natalie Finch-Howard and Lisa Landrum-May, teachers in social studies and English.

For those interested in watching this year’s competition, it is available on the CCPSTV YouTube page: Watch the Competition.

