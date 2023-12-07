LANCASTER, Pa. – In a remarkable display of athleticism and skill, Luke Schwenk from Annapolis, Maryland, a junior at St. Mary’s College, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week. The announcement came from the conference office on Monday afternoon, December 4. This marks Schwenk’s fourth time receiving this prestigious accolade during the current season, having previously been honored on October 16, November 6, and November 13, in addition to this latest recognition.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Schwenk, also the team captain, was pivotal in steering the St. Mary’s College men’s swim team to an impressive third-place finish at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. The event featured six teams and was hosted by Randolph-Macon College over the weekend of December 2-3.

Schwenk’s performance at the Invitational was nothing short of spectacular. He clinched three individual victories while also achieving two NCAA B Cuts. In addition, he set two Yellow Jacket Invitational records and broke one individual school record. Schwenk’s first-place finishes were in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.33 seconds (NCAA B Cut), the 100 freestyle with a time of 44:51 (NCAA B Cut and meet record), and the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:41.63, which set both a school and meet record.

Besides his achievements, Schwenk was a key member of two record-setting relay teams. He was the leadoff swimmer for the 200 medley relay team that set a new school record at 1:35:59. Additionally, he anchored the 200 freestyle relay team that recorded a 1:26.44, another school record. Schwenk contributed significantly to the second-place finishes of the 400 medley relay (3:33.14) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:12.65).

The success at the Yellow Jacket Invitational is a testament to Schwenk’s dedication and hard work, which has consistently elevated the performance of the St. Mary’s College swim team throughout the season. His leadership and skill in the pool have brought individual accolades and greatly contributed to the team’s overall success.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College, which currently holds a 7-2 record, is gearing up for its next challenge. The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, December 9, as they travel to Chestertown, Maryland, for a non-conference dual meet against Washington College, which has a 3-5 record. The meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and expectations are high for another strong showing by Schwenk and his teammates as they continue to build on their impressive season.

2023 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 16 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Oct. 23 – Patrick Marbaker, Marywood

Oct. 30 – Ryan Flaherty, Marymount (Va.)

Nov. 6 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 13 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 20 – Michael Gray, Cabrini

Dec. 4 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

