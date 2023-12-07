Destiny, a small, tranquil beagle estimated to be between 5 to 7 years old, is searching for a foster or permanent home. This tri-colored female dog has recently entered the world of animal rescue and is in urgent need of a caring family or individual.

Renowned for her laid-back demeanor, Destiny shows a strong preference for human companionship, often seen enjoying her time with people around her. Her affectionate nature is evident as she relishes curling up in a lap, seeking pets and cuddles, or simply taking a peaceful nap beside her human friends.

In her interactions with other dogs, Destiny has demonstrated a positive and friendly attitude. Despite her sociability with other canines, she harbors a desire to become a dedicated lap dog, always ready to offer companionship and affection to her human caretaker.

An interesting aspect of Destiny’s behavior is her affinity for her crate. Unlike many dogs who might resist crate time, Destiny willingly enters her crate when the door is open, using it as a personal space to relax with a toy or take a nap. Her good behavior and adaptability to crate training are additional qualities that make her a desirable pet.

Destiny has recently completed her veterinary assessments and treatments, confirming that she is in good health and ready to be fostered or adopted. Those interested in providing a temporary or permanent home for Destiny are encouraged to reach out. The process of fostering or adopting her or another beagle in need can be initiated by sending a message to the email address icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Moreover, for individuals looking to explore other options or seeking a different canine companion, the organization offers a platform to view and learn about various beagles in need of a forever home. Potential adopters can visit the website http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx to see the available beagles and find one that matches their preferences and lifestyle.

Destiny’s case highlights the ongoing need for foster and permanent homes for rescue animals. Her story is a call to action for animal lovers and those considering pet adoption to step forward and make a difference in the lives of animals like her. By fostering or adopting, individuals not only gain a loyal companion but also contribute to the broader effort of animal rescue and rehabilitation. Destiny awaits a kind-hearted person or family to offer her the loving home she deserves.

