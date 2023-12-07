Anglers in the bay and rivers are experiencing a bustling season with stripers (rockfish), evident from recent catches and reports. The activity is particularly notable for those employing trolling and jigging techniques.

Ryan Galligan, a local angler, encountered a pleasant surprise during a recent fishing expedition off Cove Point. While targeting rockfish by tracking bait schools with his depthfinder and observing bird movements, Galligan unexpectedly reeled in a hefty seven-pound speckled trout. This catch, along with a few sizable rockfish, made a significant addition to his icebox. The day also saw a fair number of catch-and-release fish. Miss Susie is now trolling out of Solomons and finding plenty of willing rockfish. Credit: Ken Lamb

However, the fishing reports from the area present a varied picture. Skilled trollers are finding success in the bay by closely following bird activity and utilizing sonar to locate bait and fish. This approach seems to be effective for most anglers, allowing them to reach their limits in both the bay and rivers. The ease of fishing fluctuates day-to-day; on some occasions, fish are abundantly active, requiring only the casting of a lure to ensure a catch.

Ryan Galligan caught this Seven pound speckled trout among rockfish at Cove Point on Monday, Dec. 4. Credit: Ken Lamb

The current fishing season is nearing its close in Maryland waters, with a scheduled end date of December 10th. For those fishing in the Potomac, the season extends until December 31st. Regulations permit the catching of two stripers per day, with a size range of 20 to 31 inches.

This seasonal report serves as a reminder of the classic adage, “Tempus Fugit,” or “time flies,” encouraging anglers to make the most of the remaining season. The mixed reports underscore the varying challenges and rewards of fishing, highlighting the importance of skill, timing, and a bit of luck in this beloved outdoor pursuit.

