The Maryland State Board of Education has delayed a vote on a new standard that will shape what students learn in high school and determine how much state funding schools get.

The board was expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal requiring students to pass a test, earn a particular GPA, or complete a project to demonstrate they are ready for college and career.

But the vote was pushed off until next year after several board members expressed concerns about the proposal. Some board members said they worry that the standard will be used to determine which high school courses students won’t reflect students’ abilities.

Others said they are concerned about students being adequately prepared for the standard.

“When do we start preparing students to meet those CCR standards?” asked Baltimore board member Irma Johnson. “How do we make sure that by 10th grade, students are actually able to meet those standards?”

The new standard is part of a sweeping plan to overhaul Maryland’s public schools known as Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Blueprint includes new standards for what students should know and be able to do, new assessments for students and teachers, and changes to how teachers are trained and evaluated.

