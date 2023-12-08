The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is returning its First Day Hike program this holiday season, with more than 60 hikes across 40 state parks to get people moving and enjoying the outdoors on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the New Year off on the right foot…or boot,” Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw said in a press release. “Maryland State Parks are offering a variety of opportunities all over the state to get out and hike to celebrate the start to 2024. Bring some water, a snack, and hike in the New Year on your public lands. I look forward to seeing you on the trail!”

Many state parks will also offer guided nature walks and campfire programs around the First Day Weekend. The guided First Day Hikes are accompanied by park rangers, often requiring advance registration, while the self-guided hikes are available throughout the weekend. All skill levels are welcome to participate, and many hikes are family-friendly.

Some highlights of the First Day Hike program include a guided fitness hike at Rocky Gap State Park, a guided history hike at South Mountain Battlefield State Park, a guided bird walk at Tuckahoe State Park, and a family hike along the beach at Assateague State Park. The Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail also offers a guided First Day Bike ride.

Hundreds of miles of trails will be open to hikers, cyclists, and others looking to enjoy the outdoors at state parks, state forests, and wildlife management areas across the state.

For more information on the First Day Hike program, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/FirstDayHike/.

