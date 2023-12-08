A teenager is facing a slew of charges following two armed robberies and carjackings that took place last month in Kingston, police say. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and other related charges. He was also detained at a juvenile facility.

The first incident took place on Grouse Place. The suspect approached someone in their car, took out a gun, and demanded their car keys. He then ran off but came back and stole the car. In the second incident, the suspect approached the driver of a car on Eagle Court, took out a gun, and stole their car at gunpoint.

After the two incidents, police were able to locate one of the stolen cars with the teen inside. When detectives approached him, he fled but was quickly caught. Police say evidence was found linking him to the two carjackings.

