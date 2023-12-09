In a concerning incident at Thomas Stone High School on December 8, a student reportedly assaulted a school resource officer. The event occurred at 12:08 p.m. while the officer aided a school administrator with a disorderly student.

The student in the administrator’s office became involved in an altercation stemming from a disagreement with another student. As the situation escalated, the school resource officer (SRO) positioned in the office doorway intervened. It was during this intervention that the student, in an attempt to exit the office, allegedly grabbed and held onto the officer’s arm.

Despite the suddenness and intensity of the situation, the officer and the administrator successfully managed to de-escalate the confrontation verbally. Following their intervention, the student let go of the officer’s arm.

Subsequently, the student was charged with assault in a juvenile offense report. After the charges were filed, the student was released into the custody of a parent. In addition to the legal repercussions, the student faces disciplinary actions from Charles County Public Schools.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly investigating the incident. PFC Payne, overseeing the inquiry, urges anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. PFC Payne can be contacted at 301-609-3282 ext. 00452.

This incident raises concerns about safety and handling disciplinary issues within schools. The quick response and de-escalation tactics employed by the school resource officer and the administrator were crucial in preventing further escalation.

The Charles County Public Schools system and law enforcement are expected to review their protocols and procedures in light of this incident to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the school administration are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for students and faculty.

